CRICKET WEEK: Oundle start their sixes defence against Empingham

Holders Oundle Town will start their defence of the Burghley Park sixes title with a game against Empingham.

The draw for the popular event was made yesterday (June 23) and as tradition dictates the holders open the competition on Monday July 2 (from 6pm).

Burghley Park cricket week runs from July 2 to July 6 with all-day friendlies followed by competitive sixes action.

Sixes draw: Oundle v Empingham, Market Deeping v Barnack, Keton Sports v Burghley Park, Nassington v Bourne, Uppingham v Market Overton, Castor v Oakham, Ufford Park v Stamford Town, Uffington v Newborough.

The semi-final and final take place on Friday, July 6.

The all-day games see Burghley Park take on: July 2 ECB Staff XI, July 3 Authors XI, July 4 Gentlemen of Lincolnshire, July 5 Gentlemen of West Norfolk and July 6 the MCC. All matches start at 11am.

The BGL Group are the title sponsors this year. A beer tent and food are available all day every day.