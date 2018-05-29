COUNTY T20: Craig brothers impress in double Hunts success

Have your say

Oundle Town’s Craig brothers were in excellent form as Hunts scored two notable T20 wins over Leicestershire Academy on Sunday (May 27).

Hunts won by 20 runs and 26 runs in two keenly-contested matches at Ramsey CC.

Conor Craig was in decent form with the bat for Hunts.

Conor Craig top scored with 28 in the first match before younger sibling Harrison Craig and Joesh Mathys both claimed 3-25.

Conor (48) was overshadowed by big-hitting Zeeshan Manzoor of Ketton Sports who struck three sixes in his 58 in the second match before Harrison bowled superbly to return outstanding T20 figures of 4-18. Hunts, and Ramsey, captain Michael Cafferkey (4-19) also bowled well.

Hunts manager Rob Vitas said: “There were some excellent performances and there is already a very good team spirit already which is great to see.”

RESULTS

HUNTS beat LEICESTER ACADEMY by 20 runs

Hunts 148-8 (C. Craig 28, P. Rowe 24no).

Academy 128 (J. Mathys 3-25, H. Craig 3-25).

HUNTS beat LEICESTER ACADEMY by 26 runs

Hunts 156-8 (Z. Manzoor 58, C. Craig 48).

Academy 130 (H, Craig 4-18, M. Cafferkey 4-19).