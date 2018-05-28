COUNTY T20: Cambridgeshire pull of a great double as Williams hits a ton

Have your say

Cambridgeshire kept alive their hopes in the Unicorns Minor Counties T20 competition wit a double success at Norfolk yesterday (May 27).

Cambs won the first game easily enough by 53 runs at Horsford CC, but pulled off a remarkable win in game number two despite being set a stiff target of 195-5 by the hosts.

James Williams played his 100th game for Cambs.

But a rapid 48 from new opener Ed Ballard, 42 from Callum Guest and 32 from Wisbech Town’s Josh Bowers kept Cambs up with the pace before Ben Seabrook smashed 18 from five balls to seal a two-wicket win.

Seabrook (4-16) had bowled well in the first game as Norfolk were skittled for 103. Ballard (56) and Paul Summerskill (35) batted well in Cambs’ 196-8.

It was a great day for Cambs’ skipper James Williams who was making his 100th appearance for the county.

Hunts beat Leicestershire Academy in two T20 matches at Ramsey CC yesterday. Details to follow.

RESULTS

Sunday, May 27

NORFOLK lost to CAMBS by 53 runs

Cambs 156-9 (E. Ballard 56, P. Summerskill 35).

Norfolk 103 (B. Seabrook 4-16).

NORFOLK lost to CAMBS by 2 wkts

Norfolk 195-5

Cambs 196-8 (E. Ballard 48, C. Guest 42, J. Bowers 32).