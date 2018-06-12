COUNTY JUNIORS: Spragg spree propels Hunts Under 13s to their first win of the season

Hunts Under-13s claimed their first win of the season with a well-paced run-chase against Hertfordshire at Watford.

Three wickets in an over from leg-spinner Alex Spragg and 3-35 from skipper Ethan Rice restricted Herts to 186 all out after a first-wicket stand of 86.

Opener Charlie Fytche (33) led the reply with Rice (28) and Connor Redpath (21) helping Hunts home with four wickets to spare.

Hunts had looked on course for victory against Cambs earlier in the week, but a late collapse saw them go down by 58 runs despite opener Sam Jarvis of Orton Park carrying his bat for 74 not out.

HUNTS U13 RESULTS

HUNTS beat HERTS by 4 wkts

Herts 186 (A. Spragg 3-30, E. Rice 3-35, M. Mills 2-16).

Hunts 188-6 (C. Fytche 33, E. Rice 28, C. Redpath 21).

HUNTS lost to CAMBS by 58 runs

Cambs 205-4 (O. Beasley 2-12, S. Jarvis 2-36).

Hunts 147 (S. Jarvis 74no, J. Upton 26).

HUNTS lost to BEDS by 93 runs

Beds 219 (J. Charles 3-49)

Hunts 126 (A. Spragg 27, J. Upton 22).

HUNTS lost to LINCS by 10 wkts

Hunts 123-6 (S. Jarvis 39, J. Charles 32).

Lincs 127-0