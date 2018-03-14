COACHING: Easter camps at Peterborough Town’s Bretton Gate base

Have your say

Peterborough Town Cricket Club are hosting an Easter junior coaching camp on Wednesday, April 11 & Thursday, April 12 (9.30am-4pm) at their Bretton Gate base.

It’s available for children aged 6-15 (up to school year 10) and the cost is £20 per day or £35 for both days. There is also a morning option for under 9s which will run to 12.30 and cost £10.

All coaches are fully qualified and CRB approved.

All enquiries should be made to Brian Howard on 07793 535683 or howard081@virginmedia.com), or Jamie Smith on 07817 097191 (and cheesypeas2001@hotmail.com.