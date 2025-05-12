Classy century for Orton Park teenager and brutal tons from a pair of Bourne Town men

Waseem Akram Junior hitting out during an innings of 60 for Oundle at Finedon. Photo Finbarr Carroll

Teenager Harry Richardson delivered a star all-round turn as Orton Park toppled Rutland Division Two leaders Wellingborough Indians.

The 19 year-old smacked an unbeaten 122 from just 96 balls (16 fours, two sixes) as the city side piled up 290-3 in their 45 overs. He put on 149 for the second wicket with Matthew Jarvis (74). Richardson then claimed 4-28 with the ball as the visitors closed well short on 239-8.

In Division One Asim Butt continued his fine weekend with 82 in Barnack’s 97-run win over Oakham and Burghley Park saw off City CC by 25 runs in a high-scoring contest. James Laud (103 & 3-50) and Keyan Gace (96 & 3-64) did the heavy lifting for the winners with Saif Mohammed (64), Tayyub Mohammed (56), Mustafa Mughal (54) and local legend Ajaz Akhtar (49) scoring best for City.

In Division Three Raghuvaran Pasupuleti (62no & 3-6) was in splendid all-round form in Adidda’s easy win over Wellingborough Indians seconds and Stamford Town beat Ketton by 25 runs in a local derby. The 71 scored by Stamford’s Alex Birch proved more valuable than the 71 struck by Ketton’s Adam Warren.

Harrison Craig bowling for Oundle at Finedon. Photo Finbarr Carroll

N Chono Kadavath hit 100 in a comfortable Division Four East win for United Sports seconds at Market Overton and Vishal Kuruvath made 94 in a big win for Royal Strikers over Ufford Park seconds. Hampton have already established a clear lead at this level. They made it four wins in four games by dishing out a 71-run beating at second-placed Moulton Harrox.

Tom Dixon clubbed eight sixes and 12 fours in a 76-ball innings of 121 as Bourne seconds won by 35 runs at South Lincs Championship leaders Newborough. In Division One Clive Evans (64 & 4-29) and Sam Tyler (67) starred as top dogs Orton Park beat Billingborough by eight wickets.

Bharat Sports made it two wins in two games in Hunts Division One as B. Shah (74no) and Dinesh Kuchadia (70) scored well to set up a 100-run win at Hampton. In Division Two Sohail Hayat (72no) and Damien Herrick (81no) scored important runs in wins for Nassington and Stamford Town seconds respectively.

Dan Freeman smashed 108 not out from just 50 balls as Bourne crushed Uppingham by seven wickets in a preliminary round tie in the Stamford Charity T20 Cup. Freeman clubbed seven sixes and 10 fours.

Stamford Town beat Uffington by seven wickets in the other T20 tie to be played on Monday evening.