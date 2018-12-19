Clarke remains in charge at Peterborough Town

Have your say

Peterborough Town will be skippered in the Northants Premier Division by David Clarke for the fourth successive season in 2019.

Clarke has led the team to two third place and one second-place finish.

Alex Mitchell will captain the club’s Rutland Division One side after long-serving Jamie Smith stepped down.

Club appointments for 2019: Chairman: Brian Howard; Saturday 1st XI captain: David Clarke; Saturday 2nd XI captain: Balaji Ganesan; Saturday 3rd XI captain: Bob Milne; Sunday 1st XI captain: Alex Mitchell; Sunday 2nd XI managers: Jai Venugopal & Brian Howard; Child welfare officer: Rita Kundaje; Youth development: Jamie Smith. Committee Reps: Lewis Bruce, Matt Milner, Chris Milner, Danny Oldham.