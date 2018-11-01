Charlie doubles up for Castor

Have your say

Charlie Talbot and Andy Johnson picked up two trophies apiece at the Castor Cricket Club presentation night at Milton Golf Club.

Teenager Talbot picked up the most promising youngster prize and the most improved player award, while Johnson won the second XI batting and bowling awards.

Castor seconds won Rutland Division Four East.

Award winners: 1st XI batting - Reece Smith; 1st XI bowling - Ryan Evans; 2nd XI batting - Andy Johnson; 2nd XI bowling - Andy Johnson; Most promising poungster - Charlie Talbot; Most improved player - Charlie Talbot; Highest score - Cameron Dockerill; Steve Henson Duckboy Award - Alfie Armstrong; Clubman of the Year - Norman Gray

Norman Gray won the clubman of the year award and he is organising Castor’s 150th anniversary celebrations next year.

Any ex-players who are interested in attending any anniversary events should get in touch with Norman on 01733 312688.

The club hold their annual fireworks evening tomorrow (Friday November 2) at Port Lane. It’s pay on the gate and it opens at 6.30pm.