Castor heartbreak after thrilling T20 cup final

There couldn’t have been a closer finish to last night’s Stamford KO Shield Final as Uppingham pipped Castor by virtue of losing one fewer wicket after a tied game.

Castor will be kicking themselves though after reaching the last over at Stamford Town CC bowled by Tom Hynes requiring just seven runs to pass Uppingham’s 125-7 and with Stuart Dockerill unbeaten on 29. That became five from six balls following a no-ball from the first delivery.

Stuart Dockerill bowling for Castor against Uppingham in the Stamford KO Shield Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

But Hynes conceded just two leg byes from his next three deliveries and then a single meant two runs were needed from two balls.

A terrific stumping by Jamie Dumford saw Dockerill depart and crucially meant Castor had lost eight wickets compared to Uppingham’s seven.

Harley Killingsworth faced the last ball, but he and Cameron Dockerill could only scramble another leg bye to leave Uppingham celebrating.

Earlier Castor had recovered from a sticky start. They were 52-5 when skipper Reece Smith became one of three lbw victims.

But Aident Steels clubbed two sixes in a run-a-ball 30, while adding 51 with Stuart Dockerill.

Smith (3-28) was Castor’s best bowler. Danny Dumford, Scott Green and Hynes each took two wickets for Uppingham, while Martyn Bennett (35) and Kashif Munir (32) did best with the bat.

SCORES

Uppingham 125-7 (M. Bennett 35, K. Munir 32, R. Smith 3-28, S. Dockerill 1-15, R. Evans 1-22, A. Steels 1-26).

Castor 125-8 (A. Steels 30, S. Dockerill 25, M. Wheat 20, D. Dumford 2-12, S. Green 2-12, T. Hynes 2-30).