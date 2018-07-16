Castor chase a Stamford KO Shield Final shock

Have your say

Castor hope to pull off a shock win over Uppingham Town in the Stamford KO Shield Final at Stamford Town CC tonight (6pm).

Castor are having a moderate season in Cambs Division Two, while Uppingham are next-to-bottom in the superior Leicestershire ECB Premier Division.

Uppingham beat T20 specialists, and KO Shield holders, Bourne in their semi-final, while Castor were beating last year’s runners-up King’s Keys.

Castor will hope the talented Dockerill brothers Stuart and Cameron are at their best, while captain Reece Smith, all-rounder Ryan Evans, promising youngster Aiden Steels and mercurial batsman Mark Wheat will also be key men.