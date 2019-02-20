Castor CC’s 150th birthday party

The Castor team that won the Stamford Spastics Cup in 1979, back row from left, Paul Turner, Chris Turner, Bruce Pell, Eddie Pugh, Paul Jex, Terry Moon, front, Dave Rager, Cliff Goode, Nigel King, Mick Jex, David Holmes.
The Castor team that won the Stamford Spastics Cup in 1979, back row from left, Paul Turner, Chris Turner, Bruce Pell, Eddie Pugh, Paul Jex, Terry Moon, front, Dave Rager, Cliff Goode, Nigel King, Mick Jex, David Holmes.
0
Have your say

Castor Cricket Club celebrate their 150th birthday with a gala dinner at Thorney Golf Club on Saturday, March 23 (7pm-for 7.30).

The club are keen for all current and former players to attend the dinner and anyone interested can contact castorcricketclub@hotmail.com by e-mail or call Sue Henson on 07730 762784 to reserve places.

The cost is £40 per person for a two-course meal and places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

The club have also booked a 53-seater coach that will take diners to the dinner from Castor Village Hall at a cost of £6.

Castor were a dominant force in local cricket for several decades winning numerous Peterborough League titles and enjoying success in the many 20-over cup competitions. They are now a Cambs Division Two and Rutland Division One side.