Castor CC’s 150th birthday party

Castor Cricket Club celebrate their 150th birthday with a gala dinner at Thorney Golf Club on Saturday, March 23 (7pm-for 7.30).

The club are keen for all current and former players to attend the dinner and anyone interested can contact castorcricketclub@hotmail.com by e-mail or call Sue Henson on 07730 762784 to reserve places.

The cost is £40 per person for a two-course meal and places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

The club have also booked a 53-seater coach that will take diners to the dinner from Castor Village Hall at a cost of £6.

Castor were a dominant force in local cricket for several decades winning numerous Peterborough League titles and enjoying success in the many 20-over cup competitions. They are now a Cambs Division Two and Rutland Division One side.