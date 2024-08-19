Castor CC are champions and Ramsey could also soon be celebrating, Bourne toppl leaders, Market Deeping are massacred

David Cooper batting for Newborough in a South Lincs Championship win over Boston at St Martin's Road on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Castor have clinched the Cambs Division Two title with two games to spare.

​And Ramsey are closing on the Division One crown after they enjoyed a super Saturday of their own thanks to hundreds for openers Taylor West and Michael Cafferkey.

Castor required 10 points to seal top spot which they managed even though they lost for just the second time this season, by 30 runs at Biggleswade.

Ryan Evans (3-23) bowled best as the home side totalled 246-9 in their 50 overs, but a rapid 46-ball 72 from Nick Kumpukkal and Bevan Stokie’s more sedate 52 couldn’t help Castor over the line, not that they were unduly bothered.

March are staring back-to-back relegations in the face after an 86-run defeat at St Ives & Warboys. They are 15 points from safety.

Ramsey have rediscovered their best form at a good time. The Rams blow a big lead and lost top spot to Histon for a week, but they’ve now powered back into a 33-point lead with four matches remaining.

West whacked a run-a-ball unbeaten 155 in Saturday’s 165-run win against Blunham at Cricketfield Lane while Cafferkey blasted 109 from just 72 balls in an opening stand of 181.

Ben Saunders then joined in the fun with 91 from 76 balls as Ramsey reached 377-3 in their 50 overs before Jack Hodgson and Sandun Madushanka claimed three wickets apiece in Blunham’s 212.

Gary Freear (102no) was another centurion as Wisbech beat Saffron Walden seconds by six wickets. Earlier Johnny Garner had taken five wickets as the home side reached 244.

Ramsey host Saffron Walden next Saturday (August 24, 11am).

In Division Three Barnack gained quick revenge for a defeat at home to neighbours Ufford Park by claiming a two-wicket away win in a low-scoring affair.

Mohammed Raheel (5-32) was the main man for Barnack who are one point above Ufford and six points clear of the relegation zone having played a game more than all their rivals.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne knocked Woodhall Spa off the top of the table with a five-wicket win at the Abbey Lawn.

Three wickets each for Dan Freeman and Rob Bentley helped restrict the visitors to 180 before Bourne opening batsmen Jack Berry and Sam Evison put the game to bed in no time at all.

Berry muscled 52 from just 26 balls (10 fours, one six) and Evison cracked 60 from 37 balls (11 fours, one six) in an opening stand of 114.

Bourne did wobble slightly, but it still only took 26 overs to complete the win.

Market Deeping were massacred by Bracebridge Heath who smashed 447 all out in 50 overs at Outgang Road. Understandably Deeping wilted after such a brutal onslaught and mustered just 115 in reply to lose by a huge 332-run margin!

Occasional bowler Connor Gillett did take five wickets for Deeping.

Spalding went down by 85 runs at new leaders Scunthorpe despite 64 from Ollie Dring and bottom club Long Sutton were crushed by 162 runs at Grantham. Jacob Gray struck a fine 50 for Sutton.