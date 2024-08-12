Castor are back in the big time at last, Cafferkey class aids Ramsey, Bourne batter Long Sutton, Cambs Over 50s into national semi-final
The villagers booked their place in the top-flight after a three wicket win over second-placed Newmarket at Port Lane on Saturday.
A 13th win in 14 completed Division Two matches means Castor are now certain to finish in the top two with three games to play. The title could be secured on Saturday when Connor Parnell’s men travel to lowly Biggleswade.
Castor needed to call on plenty of skill and determination to see off a strong Newmarket side. After dismissing the visitors for 215, Castor were 150-7 before Stuart Dockerill (62no) and Harley Killingsworth (32no) added 66 for the eighth wicket to guide them home.
Earlier club legend Ashley Rodgers had marked a rare appearance with a half century. Former skipper Reece Smith and emerging slow bowler Oliver Calpin took four wickets apiece in the Newmarket innings.
Castor last appeared in Cambs Division One in 2013 after which several senior players left the club. The club re-appeared in Hunts Division Three the following season and have now secured multiple promotions to return to the big time.
March Town are heading in the opposite direction. They are in real danger if back-to-back relegations after suffering a damaging 30-run defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Cambridge NCI. March are now 13 points from safety.
Stamford Town still look set to finish bottom of Division Two despite a second successive win. Openers Alex Birch (57) and Andrew Hulme (56) put on 106 to set up a 100-run romp against Biggleswade.
Ramsey stayed one step ahead of main Division One title challengers Histon with a huge 147-run win at Sawston & Babraham seconds.
Michael Cafferkey was again the main man for the Rams. He struck 111 – his second ton of the season – of his side’s 299 after an opening stand of 175 with Taylor West (75). Cafferkey, who is the division’s leading run scorer with 727 at an average of 61, also bagged 2-0 with the ball.
Wisbech Town went down by four wickets at lowly Old Leysians despite 70 from Danny Haynes and 58 from Jamie Seabrook.
Barnack gave themselves a big boost in the battle to avoid relegation from Division Three. They beat rivals Histon seconds by 118 runs to move off the bottom of the table with Mohammed Raheel (60) and Mohammed Yaseen (5-20) the men in form.
OVER 50s
Cambs thrashed Lancashire by 115 runs in the quarter finals of the ECB competition at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.
Former Peterborough Town players Ajaz Akhtar, Dominic Ralfs and Mark Drake all played as Cambs set up a semi-final against Wales at the same venue on August 25. Drake is the current captain of Bretton CC.
LINCS PREMIER DIVISION
Dan Freeman bagged 6-23 before Jonathan Cheer (39no, 17 balls) and Sam Evison (34no) rushed Bourne to a nine-wicket win at bottom club Long Sutton.
Sutton were dismissed for just 81, a total Bourne passed in just seven overs and two balls.
Spalding were well beaten by Sleaford despite 55 from Keyan Gace and Market Deeping went down by four wickets at leaders Woodhall Spa.