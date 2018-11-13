CAMRA call the shots at the start of the Hunts Indoor League

Have your say

CAMRA were the big winners on the opening day of the Hunts Indoor Cricket League at Bushfield Sports Centre last weekend.

The pub team beat Orton Park by 60 runs after reaching 182-2 in their 10 overs with four unbeaten batsmen (players retire after reaching 25 runs, but can return later in the innings) led by Sam Tyler (47).

Bretton CC, back from left, Matt Bennett, Luke Marriott, Shakil Hussain and Dave Bennett, front Andy Bennett, Neil Buckingham and Gary Bennett.

Other winners in a competition organised by Vivacity and Cricket East were Werrington, Hampton and Ufford Park.

Mudasser struck 58 not out as Werrington completed a three-wicket win chasing Kings’Keys B’s 170-4. Saad Ashraf had struck an undefeated 62 for Kings’ Keys.

Kings Keys A also lost by three wickets to Hampton after mustering just 97. Sohail Azam conceded just four runs from his two overs for Hampton.

Waheed Javed (45 & 2-13) was the star of Ufford Park’s three-wicket win over Bretton.

The next fixtures are scheduled for Sunday December 2.

Results: Camra 182-2 (S. Tyler 47no, A. Mclean 34no, N. Bradbury 26, P. Jex 26ret) beat Orton Park 122-4 (T. Smith 45, J.Parrish 29no, M. Mitchell 3-20) by 60 runs.

Werrington 172-4 (Mudasser 58no, M. Bilal 42, A. Ali 31no, Gary Singh 2-24) beat King’s Keys B 170-4 (S. Ashraf 62no, Sunny Singh 42no, Jagdeep Singh 22) by 3 wkts.

Hampton 101-3 (K. Kumar 25no, J. Ali 23) beat King’s Keys A 97-5 by 3 wkts

Ufford Park 128-4 (W. Javed 45, A. Larkin 32no, I. Javed 23no, N. Buckingham 2-38) beat Bretton 127-4 (A. Bennett 38no, W. Javed 2-13) by 3 wkts.

Next fixtures (December 2, from 2.30pm): Orton Park v King’s Keys A, Ufford Park v King’s Keys B, CAMRA v Hampton, Bretton v Werrington.