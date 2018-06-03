CAMBS LEAGUE: Zac on the attack as Stamford topple leaders, home comforts for Castor, Ufford upset, Fen rivals beaten heavily

Stamford Town’s second win as a Cambs Division Two club was a real gem as they toppled table-topping Blunham by 14 runs in an Uffington Road thriller.

Things looked bleak when Stamford slumped to 8-3 - Leicestershire staff member Zac Chappell was one of the early victims - but battling scores in the 20s from Liam Dave, skipper Tom Williams and Alex Birch pushed them up 116 all out.

Cameron Dockerill made 33 for Castor against Southill Park.

And Chappell was in better form with the ball, taking 4-28 as Blunham were despatched for 102. Birch (2-2) and Simon Prentice (2-23) also bowled well, while Simon Lem pulled off a spectacular slip catch to dismiss visiting dangerman Kanchara Rodrigo.

Blunham lost top spot as a result, but Ufford Park, who started the day in second place, failed to take advantage as they were crushed by eight wickets at home to Thriplow after making just 148.

Castor returned to winning ways with a five-wicket success over Southill Park at Port Lane.

Kieran Rodgers (4-23) and Ross Porter (3-32) bowled best as the visitors were skittled for 139.

It was a bad day at the office for Wisbech and March in Division One.

The former’s game at Foxton lasted just 44 overs as the hosts completed a six-wicket win. Only James Williams and Wian Pretorius reached double figures as Wisbech were shot out for 83 in under 30 overs.

March fared little better at leaders Saffron Walden. They did reach 51-1 with Ben Chapman (28) and Saranga Rajaguru going well, but they then crashed to 108 all out.

Walden lost three wickets before securing victory with the division’s top batsman James Rushford making 75 from just 59 balls.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 2

Division One

FOXTON beat WISBECH by 4 wkts

Wisbech 83 (J. Williams 13, J. Douglas 4-30).

Foxton 85-4 (C. Park 21no, P. Edgeller 2-34).

SAFFRON WALDEN beat MARCH by 7 wkts

March 108 (B. Chapman 28, S. Rajaguru 25, J. Barrs 3-18).

Saffron Walden 109-3 (J. Rushford 75).

Division Two

STAMFORD beat BLUNHAM by 14 runs

Stamford 116 (L. Dave 21, T. Williams 20, A. Birch 20no, G. Fitzgerald 3-21).

Blunham 102 (D. Fowler 36, Z. Chappell 4-28, A. Birch 2-3, S. Prentice 2-23).

CASTOR beat SOUTHILL PARK by 5 wkts

Southill Park 139 (K. Rodgers 4-23, R. Porter 3-32).

Castor 140-5 (C. Dockerill 33, M. Wheat 27).

UFFORD PARK lost to THRIPLOW by 8 wkts

Ufford Park 148

Thriplow 153-2