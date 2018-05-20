CAMBS LEAGUE: Wheat brilliant in terrific Castor win, Ufford still setting the pace, Stamford have a Field day, Ramsey beaten easily, March lose a low-scoring thriller

Castor pulled of a terrific Cambs Division Two win against all the odds at Port Lane yesterday (May 19).

Visitors Saffron Walden seconds looked set fair for victory when reaching 74-0 and 125-2 in pursuit of 193, but the villagers hit back to take the last eight wickets for just 26 runs.

Andrew Hulme made 64 for Stamford at Southill Park.

Ryan Evans (3-35) returned the best figures, but Kieran Rodgers (2-29) and Ross Porter (2-29) also bowled well. Rodgers is back at the club after several years away.

Earlier Castor’s Mark Wheat had batted superbly for 83. Rodgers offered most support with 26.

“Wheaty was brilliant,” enthusiastic skipper Reece Smith declared. “And my lads just don’t know when they’re beaten, Their attitude is superb.”

Castor are up to third in the table, but they are still some way behind Ufford Park who have set a scorching pace at the top.

Ross Keymer finished inbeaten on 79 for Ufford Park at Great Shelford.

Skipper Ross Keymer was again at the forefront of a nine wicket win at Great Shelford, smacking an unbeaten 70 (12 fours) as Ufford raced to their victory target of 139 with almost 17 overs to spare.

Wahid Javed (3-18) delivered the beat Ufford bowling figures.

Stamford Town have found their feet quickly in their first season in Division Two. They made it two wins in a row with an eight-wicket success at Southill Park.

A second wicket stand of 106 between Andrew Hulme (64) and Simon Lem (51no) set Stamford on their way past the home side’s 176-8. Devious spin bowler Richard Field (4-29) performed well for the winners, while a slip catch from veteran Chris Birch will apparently live long in the memory.

In Division One Ramsey lost for the first time this season after failing to defend 212-8 against Histon, while March are bottom after three straight defeats, although they fought hard before going down in a low-scoring game by one wicket to Godmanchester.

Aussie Jake Towerton (64) and home grown Taylor West (47) top scored for the Rams, but Histon lost just three wickets in completing a comfortable win.

March were skittled for 104 by Godmanchester at Burrowmoor Road as former Leicestershire pro James Skyes returned remarkable figures of 3-4 in 10 overs.

But Shardul Brahambhatt (5-37) also proved difficult to get away and it took a last wicket stand of 35 for Goddy to edge home.

RESULTS

Division One

MARCH lost to GODMANCHESTER by 5 wkts

March 104 (B. Phillips 21, J. Sykes 3-4).

Godmanchester 105-9 (S. Brahambhatt 5-37, S. Rajaguru 2-22).

RAMSEY lost to HISTON by 7 wkts

Ramsey 212-8 (J. Towerton 64, T. West 47).

Histon 213-3.

Division Two

CASTOR beat SAFFRON WALDEN 2nds by 42 runs

Castor 193 (M. Wheat 83no, K. Rodgers 26).

Saffron Walden 151 (R. Evans 3-35, K. Rodgers 2-29, R. Porter 2-29).

GREAT SHELFORD lost to UFFORD PARK by 9 wkts

Great Shelford 138 (W. Javed 3-18, P. Bentley 2-20).

Ufford Park 139-1 (R. Keymer 70no, A. Larkin 30no).

SOUTHILL PARK lost to STAMFORD TOWN by 8 wkts

Southill Park 176-8 (B. Wallis 45no, R. Field 4-29, S. Prentice 2-33).

Stamford 177-2 (A. Hulme 64, S. Lem 51no).