CAMBS LEAGUE: Ufford Park save the day, Wisbech pipped, Ramsey robbed, Castor and Stamford Town beaten

Ufford Park saved the day for the local clubs as the opening salvos were fired in the Cambs League (April 21).

The villagers switched their scheduled Division Two fixture against Granta from Cambridge to their own splendid ground and reaped a fine reward with a 125-run win.

Andy Hulme made a half century for Stamford at St Ives.

It sounds easy, but it certainly wasn’t for the first hour as Ufford slumped to 50-5 in 24 hours.

But Ram Bopadra (62) and captain Ross Keymer (51) launched a strong counter-attack which pushed Ufford up t0 213 all out.

And that was always likely to be enough once Tanvir Hussain (3-10) and the rest of the Ufford bowlers got to work. Grant were eventually dismissed for just 88 in 39 overs and one ball.

There were Division Two defeats for Stamford Town and Castor though. Stamford lost the first Cambs League game in their history by 58 runs at St Ives.

David Carlaw took 3-13 from 10 overs for Ramsey at Saffron Walden.

St Ives posted a formidable 226-6 and once Andy Hulme (50) and skipper Tom Williams (40) had departed Stamford slipped from 77-2 to 168 all out.

Castor batted poorly as they were shot out for 104 by Blunham at Port Lane. Aiden Steels struck 40 of those before Blunham raced to victory with six wickets in hand.

In Division One there was a narrow four-run defeat for Wisbech at home to newly-promoted Sawston & Babraham.

The visitors posted a competitive 186 and Wisbech couldn’t quite get home despite a late blast of 41 from Paul Edgeller.

Ramsey were robbed by rain at Saffron Walden when set for an easy win. The Rams were 71-0 from 17 overs chasing 168 when the match was abandoned.

Evergreen David Carlaw took 3-13 for Ramsey and captain Michael Cafferkey (37no) was going well with the bat when the rain fell,

RESULTS

Saturday, April 21

Division One

Saffron Walden v Ramsey abandoned

Saffron Walden 168-9 (F. Karsten 40, D. Carlaw 3-13, C. Morrison 3-37).

Ramsey 71-0 (M. Cafferkey 37no, J. Cade 21no).

Wisbech lost to Sawston by 4 runs

Sawston 186 (D. Manamperi 36, G. Freear 4-30, K. Haynes 3-21).

Wisbech 182-8 (P. Edgeller 41, W. Pretorius 30, J. Williams 24, G. Freear 21, A. Stafford 4-46).

Division Two:

Ufford Park beat Granta by 125 runs

Ufford Park 213 (R. Bapodra 62, R. Keymer 51, J. Turner 4-35).

Granta 88 (T. Hussain 3-10)

Castor lost to Blunham by 6 wkts

Castor 104 (A. Steels 40).

Blunham 108-4 (S. Dockerill 2-16).

St Ives beat Stamford Town by 58 runs

St Ives 226-6 (R. Grieller 59, M. Dack 48, J, Haycock 45, S. Prentice 2-30).

Stamford 168 (A. Hulme 50, T. Williams 40, M. Speed 3-30. N. Kumpukkal 3-39).