CAMBS LEAGUE: Start to the season delayed

The start to the Cambs Cricket League season has been put back a week due to the recent spell of wet weather.

After consulting with clubs, the officers of the Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire Premier Cricket League have decided that all matches scheduled for Saturday 14th April will now be played on 15th September.

The matches affected involving local clubs are: Division One - March v Waresley, Nassington v Histon, Ramsey v Godmanchester, Wisbech Town v Kimbolton. Division Two - Cambridge Granta 2nds v Castor, Stamford Town v Saffron Walden seconds, Ufford Park v St Giles.