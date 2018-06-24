CAMBS LEAGUE: Stamford stun leaders thanks to Dave ton, Castor pip Ufford in low-scoring nailbiter, thrilling win for March, Wisbech on a winning run, Rams smashed

Have your say

Stamford Town brought Cambs Division Two leaders Huntingdon’s winning run to a halt in spectacular fashion yesterday (June 23).

The visitors to Uffington Road had won their previous four games to top the table, but they wasted a decent start before slipping to a heavy 130-run defeat.

Waheed Javed claimed 4-18 for Ufford Park at Castor.

Stamford were 17-2 before Liam Dave was joined by skipper Tom Williams and the pair added 141 for the third wicket, most of them scored by Dave who went on to post a superb 131.

Williams added 45 as Stamford piled up 283-9, a total Huntingdon never looked likely to threaten.

Scott Chamberlain’s 4-26 and two cheap wickets apiece for Ben Peck and Will Dyer kept them in check. Huntingdon were finally dismissed for 153 as they dropped to third in the table. Williams completed a fine day with three catches.

Bowlers held sway at Port Lane as Castor beat Ufford Park by just two wickets in a low-scoring game.

Ufford were rushed out for 68, but Castor lost eight wickets themselves before Ryan Evans clinched victory by smacking a mighty six.

James Corder of Ufford was the only batsman on either side to pass 20. Castor’s opening bowlers Shaun Dunn and Stuart Dockerill shared six wickets, while Waheed Javed bagged 4-16 for Ufford.

After a strong start to the season Ufford now have just two teams below them in the table.

In Division One March claimed a thrilling one-wicket win at home to Sawston & Babraham after reaching their victory target of 243 from the final ball of the game.

Saranga Rajaguru (70) top scored for March who recovered from 34-2.

Wisbech won for the second game in a row, by four wickets at Waresley after being set a modest target of 143

William Gowler, Brodie Ellis and Kieran Haynes all claimed two wickets for Wisbech before Gary Freear (44) and Sam Albutt (43) dominated their reply.

Ramsey were smashed by 185 runs at Foxton as the hosts raced to 325-3. David Carlaw (3-49) was the one Rams bowler to impress, while opener Charlie Morrison (71) dominated their own innings of 140 all out.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 23

FOXTON beat RAMSEY by 185 runs

Foxton 325-3 (C. Park 106no, Y. Elliott 103no, A. Webster 53, D. Carlaw 3-49).

Ramsey 140 (C. Morrison 71, J. Douglas 3-45).

WARESLEY lost to WISBECH by 4 wkts

Waresley 141 (D. Cummins 30, B. Ellis 2-17, W. Gowler 2-19, K. Haynes 2-33).

Wisbech 143-6 (G. Freear 44, S. Albutt 43).

MARCH beat SAWSTON & BABRAHAM by 1 wkt

Sawston 242 (M. Pearson 46, A. Wright 3-51, T. Phillips 2-30, S. Rajaguru 2-47, S. Brahambhatt 2-47).

March 243-9 (S. Rajaguru 70, S. Brahambhatt 44, B. Chapman 23, C. Oldroyd 21).

CASTOR beat UFFORD PARK by 2 wkts

Ufford Park 68 (J. Corder 21, S. Dunn 3-27, S. Dockerill 3-30, R. Smith 2-4).

Castor 74-8 (W. Javed 4-18).

STAMFORD beat HUNTINGDON by 130 runs

Stamford 283-9 (L. Dave 131, T. Williams 45, S. Lem 41, S. Prentice 26, F. Javed 2-35, N. Ahmed 2-46, S. Ali Khan 2-66).

Huntingdon 153 (F. Javed 23, S. Chamberlain 4-26, B. Peck 2-4, W. Dyer 2-26).