CAMBS LEAGUE: Saranga stars for March with a magnificent seven, Towerton ton for Ramsey

It was wins all round for the local teams in action in Cambs League Division One yesterday (June 30).

Overseas star Saranga Rajaguru claimed a magnificent seven for March to set up their 64-run success.

They were at Waresley and won by 64 runs as Sri Lankan Rajaguru took 7-21 off eight overs.

That helped skittle Waresley for 144 as they chased a March total of 208 of which Tyler Phillips made 60.

Wisbech were also away winners, beating bottom club Kimbolton by six wickets.

Kimbolton made 201-8 and Wisbech reached 204-5 in 42.1 overs with Josh Bowers leading the chase with a polished 91 not out off 97 balls. He hit 11 fours and a six and received good support from Gary Freear (27) and Rhys Howell (35).

Ramsey (295-5) beat Godmanchester (278 all out) by 17 runs.

In-form Aussie Jake Towerton smashed a cracking 121 not out off just 75 deliveries for Ramsey - a knock that included 15 fours and two sixes. Michael Cafferkey chipped in with 79 and David Carlaw then took 4-41.

In Division Two it wasn’t such good news with Ufford Park, Stamford and Castor all tasting defeat.

Ufford Park were at Cambridge St Giles and lost by five wickets. They batted first and made 227-7 and St Giles were 231-5 in reply.

Stamford were bowled out for 92 at Saffron Walden seconds with none of their top six batsmen raeching double figures. Scott Chamberlain top scored wuth 25.Saffron Walden got to 94-2 in 19 overs.

Castor were at home to Cambridge Granta and lost by three wickets after being bowled out for 181. Granta were 186-7.