CAMBS LEAGUE: No Larkin’ about as Ufford Park snap seven-game losing streak, wins for Stamford, Wisbech and Ramsey, but agonising defeat for Castor

Ufford Park finally snapped a seven-game losing streak in Cambs Division Two yesterday (July 14).

The villagers topped the table after winning their first three matches, but plummeted as defeat followed defeat.

Cameron Dockerill scored 58 for Castor against St Giles.

Yesterday they plundered 301-8 in their 50 overs at Saffron Walden seconds and defended it ease, eventually settling for a 52-run win after meeting some late resistance.

Andy Larkin top scored with 97 for Ufford and there was some late six-hitting from Joe Harrington and Ibby Javed.

Stamford Town also won, by seven wickets at home to bottom club Great Shelford who have now lost all 11 of their Division Two games.

An unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 87 between skipper Tom Williams and Simon Lem saw Stamford to their victory target of 150.

But Castor suffered the agony of a one-wicket reverse at home to table-toppers Cambridge St Giles as the visitors to Port Lane added 50 for the final wicket.

That was tough on Cameron Dockerill who struck 58 of Castor’s 152 and Ross Porter who bagged 4-24.

In Division One Josh Bowers (111no) and Gary Freear (86) added 182 for the second wicket to help Wisbech to a seven-wicket win at home to Histon chasing 239-8 and Ramsey scraped home by two wickets chasing 261-3 against bottom club Kimbolton.

Ramsey started their innings poorly, but Charlie Morrison (78no) got them home with four balls to spare.

RESULTS

Saturday, July 14

Division One

RAMSEY beat KIMBOLTON by 2 wkts

Kimbolton 261-3 (J. Redinger 106no, M. Watkinson 52).

Ramsey 262-8 (C. Morrison 78no, M. Duncan 38, O. Stevens 34, J. Cade 22no).

WISBECH beat HISTON by 7 wkts

Histon 239-8 (E. Hyde 74, W. Brown 53, W. Gowler 3-65).

Wisbech 240-3 (J. Bowers 111no, G. Freear 86).

Division Two

CASTOR lost to ST GILES by 1 wkt

Castor 152 (C. Dockerill 58).

St Giles 155-9 (R. Porter 4-24)

SAFFRON WALDEN 2nds lost to UFFORD PARK by 52 runs

Ufford Park 301-8 (A. Larkin 97, R. Keymer 42, J. Harrington 35, I. Javed 27, W. Javed 23, A. Thomas 4-35).

Saffron Walden 249-9 (A. Munir 2-23, J. Harrington 2-40, W. Javed 2-48).

STAMFORD TOWN beat GREAT SHELFORD by 7 wkts

Great Shelford 149-9 (J. Jordan 53, A, Birch 2-19, S. Lem 2-21, D. Robertson 2-34).

Stamford Town 150-3 (S. Lem 38no, C. Bore 37, T. Williams 30no).