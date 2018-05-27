CAMBS LEAGUE: March are off the mark, Ramsey routed, Wisbech beaten, Castor crushed, Ufford Park lose top spot, Stamford smashed

March Town claimed a first Cambs Division One win of the season in fine style yesterday (May 26).

Foxton, the title winners two years ago, were their victims at the Avenue, losing by six wickets to a highly motivated home side.

Some cracking early bowling from captain Tyler Phillips (3-19) and Andrew Wright (2-30) reduced Foxton to 34-6 before the visitors recovered to 164 all out. Matthew Vail also finished with three wickets.

March lost both openers cheaply, but steady batting from Ben Pyle (43no), Saranga Rajaguru (42) and Phillips (33no) saw March home. Pyle and Phillips shared an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 89. March are back in action at Kimbolton tomorrow (May 28).

Elsewhere it was a grim day for Ramsey and Wisbech Town ahead of their Bank Holiday Monday meeting at Cricketfield Lane.

Ramsey felt the full force of title favourites Eaton Socon slumping to 75 all out on the way to a nine-wicket hammering, while Wisbech lost by 50 runs at Godmanchester after the home side amassed 225.

Gary Freear and Brodie Ellis picked up three wickets apiece for Wisbech, but the batting fell away from 74-1 once Freear departed for 36.

It was also a bad day in Division Two for local clubs with Ufford Park, Castor and Stamford Town all well beaten.

Ufford lost top spot to Blunham after suffering a 56-run reverse at St Ives, Castor went down heavily after Thriplow piled up 291-7 and Stamford were beaten by eight wickets by Cambridge St Giles for whom Tariq Aziz whacked an unbeaten 82 out of a match-winning score of 123-2.

Ryan Evans (47 & 3-33) performed well for an understrength Castor side, while Aiden Steels smacked 40, all in boundaries, from just 20 balls.

But only a late flurry from number nine Ed Cox (36) pushed Ufford up to 147 all out in reply to St Ives’ 203-8.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 26

Division One

EATON SOCON beat RAMSEY by 9 wkts

Ramsey 75 (J. Dawborn 3-15).

Eaton Socon 76-1 (M. Pateman 47).

GODMANCHESTER beat WISBECH by 50 runs

Godmanchester 225 (M. Durrant 74, W. Bradley 47, G. Freear 3-34, B. Ellis 3-41, W. Pretorius 2-8).

Wisbech 175 (G. Freear 36, C. Clark 32, J. Bowers 22, W. Pretorius 21, J. Sykes 3-30, J. Wesson 3-39).

MARCH beat FOXTON by 6 wkts

Foxton 164 (D. Fagan 47, J. Douglas 47, T. Phillips 3-18, M. Vail 3-32, A. Wright 2-30).

March 165-4 (B. Pyle 43no, S. Rajaguru 42, T. Phillips 33no, B. Phillips 22).

Division Two

STAMFORD TOWN lost to CAMBRIDGE ST GILES by 8 wkts

Stamford 122 (L. Dave 32, S. Lem 27, T. Aziz 2-10).

St Giles 123-2 (T. Aziz 82no),

ST IVES beat UFFORD PARK by 56 runs

St Ives 203-8 (J. Haycock 91, M. Askew 39, J. Corder 3-33).

Ufford Park 147 (E. Cox 36, J. Ranganathan 3-33, M. Dack 3-37).

THRIPLOW beat CASTOR by 132 runs

Thriplow 291-7 (R. Evans 3-33).

Castor 159 (R. Evans 47, A. Steels 40).