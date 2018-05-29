CAMBS LEAGUE: First win for Wisbech, two on the trot for March, Bourne beaten in semi-final

Wisbech won a Cambs Division One match for the first time this summer yesterday (May 28) when getting the better of local rivals Ramsey by 12 runs at Cricketfield Lane.

It’s been a stop-start season for the Fenmen because of postponements and abandonments, but their big guns came out to play at Ramsey as Gary Freear (58), Josh Bowers (44) and James Williams (44) - all men with plenty of Minor Counties experience - did the bulk of the scoring in their competitive 50-over score of 230-8.

Freear struck seven fours and two sixes in his 66-ball innings and dominated an opening stand if 50 with Wian Pretorius who made just eight.

Ramsey appeared in serious trouble in reply when struggling to 48-3 in reply, but a stand of 110 for the fourth wicket between Aussie Jake Towerton and Taylor West ensured a tight finish. West smacked two sixes and seven fours, while Towerton stroked 11 boundaries, but from 202-6 the home side lost their last four wickets for just 16 runs.

Kieran Haynes and Chris Clark claimed three wickets apiece for Wisbech, while Michael Cafferkey did likewise for Ramsey.

March collected a second win in three days by despatching Kimbolton by seven wickets.

The home side were dismissed for just 122, a total Ben Pyle (32no), Saranga Rajaguru (30) and opener Ben Chapman (25no) made light work of.

Bourne were beaten in their Winkworth Cup semi-final - the Lincs county T20 competition - by six wickets by Bracebridge Heath at Sleaford CC.

Captain Pete Morgan (40 from 31 balls) top scored in Bourne’s 150-7, but Bracebridge eased home with five wickets and 11 balls to spare before beating Grimsby in a low-scoring final by 14 runs.

RESULTS

Monday, May 29

Cambs Division One

KIMBOLTON lost to MARCH by 7 wkts

Kimbolton 122

March 123-3 (B. Pyle 32no, S. Rajaguru 30, B. Chapman 25no).

RAMSEY lost to WISBECH by 12 runs

Wisbech 230-8 (G. Freear 58, J. Bowers 44, J. Williams 44, C. Clark 25, M. Cafferkey 3-38, J. Cade 2-28).

Ramsey 218 (J. Towerton 71, T. West 59, K. Haynes 3-24, C. Clark 3-41, P. Edgeller 2-31).

WINKWORTH CUP

Semi-final

BOURNE lost to BRACEBRIDGE HEATH by 6 wkts

Bourne 150-7 (P. Morgan 40, S. Evison 27, J. Evison 24, A. Carter 2-31).

Bracebridge Heath 151-4 (D. Whappington 52no, K. Spence 40).