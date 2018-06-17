CAMBS LEAGUE: Castor show no mercy to strugglers, Stamford Town hammered, shock for Ufford Park, Wisbech sneak home in Fen derby nail-biter and captain in prime all-round form for Ramsey

Have your say

Castor showed no mercy to Cambs Division Two whipping boys Great Shelford at Port Lane yesterday (June 16).

The villagers stormed to a 215-run win over a team without a win all summer after despatching them for just 30 in 15 overs and one ball.

Stuart Dockerill took 4-8 for Castor against Great Shelford.

Shaun Dunn (6-21) and Stuart Dockerill (4-8) were the chief destroyers for Castor. Sam Tyler (55no), Cameron Dockerill (55) and Aiden Steels (37) had top scored in Castor’s 245-6.

Stamford Town were on the receiving end of a hammering by 10 wickets at Granta seconds after being bowled out for 133. Skipper Tom Williams (43) and Liam Dave (39) batted best for the losers.

And Ufford Park were surprisingly beaten by 46 runs at Southill Park.

Southill had lost all of their previous seven league games, but defended a decent total of 225-8 quite comfortably once bang in-form Ufford skipper Ross Keymer had been dismissed for 60.

Keymer and Amir Munir (22) had put on 73 for the first Ufford wicket, but the locals lost their last seven wickets for 47.

In Division One the Fen derby proved to be a nail-biter before Wisbech won by one wicket in a low-scoring clash at Burrowmoor Road.

Wisbech looked set for a comfortable success after skittling March for just 113, but from 96-4 the visitors slumped to 111-9 before scrambling over the line.

Extras top scored with 28 in the March innings as Chris Clark (5-25) and William Gowler (4-31) bowled well.

Captain Gary Freear battled to 30 for Wisbech before wickets started falling to Saranga Rajaguru (3-27) and Andrew Wright (3-41).

Ramsey moved into the top half of Division One after whacking Sawston and Babraham by 117 runs at Cricketfield Lane.

Skipper Michael Cafferkey was in top all-round form for the Rams scoring 74 of his side’s 222-9 and claiming 3-16 in Sawston’s 105 all out.

Cafferkey put on 104 for the first wicket with Jon Cade (52). Taylor West (4-20) returned the best bowling figures for Ramsey.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 16

Division One

MARCH lost to WISBECH by 1 wkt

March 113 (B. Chapman 19, C. Clark 5-25, W. Gowler 4-31).

Wisbech 114-9 (G. Freear 30, S. Rajaguru 3-27, A. Wright 3-41, C. Young 2-29).

RAMSEY beat SAWSTON & BABRAHAM 117 runs

Ramsey 222-9 (M. Cafferkey 74, J. Cade 52, N. Gorantia 29, C. Morrison 21no, D. Manamperi 4-25).

Sawston & Babraham 105 (T. West 4-20, M. Cafferkey 3-16, T. Hodgson 2-8).

Division Two

CASTOR beat GREAT SHELFORD by 215 runs

Castor 245-6 (S. Tyler 55no, C. Dockerill 55, A. Steels 37, M. Tye 25).

Great Shelford 30 (S. Dunn 6-21, S. Dockerill 4-8).

GRANTA 2nds beat STAMFORD TOWN by 10 wkts

Stamford 133 (T. Williams 43, L. Dave 39).

Granta 137-0

SOUTHILL PARK beat UFFORD PARK by 46 runs

Southill Park 225-8 (L. Hoggett 82, J. Harrington 3-23).

Ufford Park 179 (R. Keymer 60, A. Larkin 23, A. Munir 22).