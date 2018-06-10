CAMBS LEAGUE: Captain’s ton not enough for Ufford Park as Stamford Town win derby, Rams barge past March, Castor and Wisbech beaten

A brilliant captain’s knock from Ufford Park’s Ross Keymer proved in vain yesterday (June 9) as Stamford Town eased to a 26-run win in a Cambs Division Two derby.

Visitors Stamford piled up 264-5 in their 50 overs, but while Keymer was on the charge ths hosts were always in with a shout.

Ibrahim Javed bowling for Ufford Park against Stamford Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Keymer cracked 123 from 131 balls, an innings which contained 12 fours and four sixes, but his departure to Simon Prentice ended Ufford’s hopes. Amir Munir (53) joined his skipper in a 100-run opening stand, but there were no other significant contributions.

Stamford opener Liam Dave struck four sixes in his 93, but Ben Peck’s unbeaten 73 (five sixes, six fours) from just 41 balls was just as decisive.

Castor slipped to third from bottom after losing by five wickets at Huntingdon.

In Division One Ramsey crushed March Town by 95 runs. The Rams were always in control of this one reaching 140-2 early on thanks to the efforts of skipper Michael Cafferkey (88) and Jordan Cafferkey (73) before closing on 250-6.

Stamford Town opener Andrew Hulme was caught off this delivery in the match against Ufford Park. Photo: David Lowndes.

And March never really got going in reply as Charlie Morrison (3-22) and captain Cafferkey (3-27) bowled well. The hosts were eventually dismissed for 155.

Keen rivals March and Wisbech now occupy two of the bottom three places ahead of their clash at Burrowmoor Road next Saturday (June 16).

Wisbech are enduring a tough campaign which continued yesterday with a six-wicket loss at home to Eaton Socon.

Wisbech were 46-6 before recovering to 124. Number nine William Gowler top scored with 35.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 9

Division One

MARCH lost to RAMSEY by 95 runs

Ramsey 250-6 (M. Cafferkey 88, J. Cafferkey 73, T. West 20, A. Wright 2-41, S. Rajaguru 2-51).

March 155 (S. Rajaguru 21, S. Saberton 20, C. Morrison 3-22, M. Cafferkey 3-27, D. Carlaw 2-24).

WISBECH lost to EATON SOCON by 5 wkts

Wisbech 124 (W. Gowler 35no, W. Lezar 5-31, J. Dawborn 3-19).

Eaton Socon 126-5 (G. Freear 2-13).

Division Two

HUNTINGDON beat CASTOR by 5 wkts

Castor 125

Huntingdon 129-5

UFFORD PARK lost to STAMFORD TOWN by 26 runs

Stamford 264-5 (L. Dave 93, B. Peck 73no, S. Prentice 39no, A. Birch 25, I. Javed 2-63).

Ufford Park 238 (R. Keymer 123, A. Munir 53, M. Smith 20, B. Peck 3-55, S. Chamberlain 2-15, A. Birch 2-33).