Cambs in action on Sunday after a crazy contest last weekend, while Bretton CC captain smacks a ton on minor counties debut
Oundle slow bowler Harrison Craig was in the thick of the action in a game against Cumbria at Fenner’s that saw just 120 runs scored for the loss of 19 wickets!
Craig bowled 10 overs for just 11 runs as Cumbria were dismissed for just 59, but Cambs slumped to 50-9 in reply.
Craig was the number 11 though and he made nine not out as Cambs sneaked home by one wicket.
Brother Conor Craig also played, but suffered a second-ball duck.
Neither Craig is in action today, but big-hitting city man Mohammed Saif is involved.
Cambs have won their opening three matches of the ECB Over 50s competition, the latest by 145 runs against Lincs in Skegness.
That game featured a debut hundred for Bretton CC’s Mark Drake (105) who put on 242 for the second wicket his former Peterborough Town skipper Ajaz Akhtar who made 123.
Cambs have also beaten Hunts by 116 runs and Beds by 79 runs.