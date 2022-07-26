Cambs close in on Championship victory at Bretton Gate

Cambridgeshire are firmly in control after the first day of their NCCA Championship match against Northumberland at Bretton Gate.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 7:23 am
Mohammed Danyaal in action
Mohammed Danyaal in action

Sunday’s action saw Northumberland skittled for 164 after electing to bat before Cambs responded with 199-2 by the close with captain and pro Wayne White unbeaten on 111. Cambs take that 35-run lead into the second of three days on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Peterborough Town’s Mohammed Danyaal took two wickets in two balls as the visitors slumped to 38-3. The only home player in the county team finished with decent figures of 2-30 from 9 overs. Ben Cliverd returned 3-39 with Cameron Guest taking 2-19.

Cambs were 100-2, but White, a former Derbyshire and Leicestershire player, remained in control striking 15 fours in a knock that has so far occupied 164 balls and 198 minutes.

The match resumes at 11am on Monday.

NorthumberlandDerbyshireLeicestershire