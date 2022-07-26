Cambs close in on Championship victory at Bretton Gate

Mohammed Danyaal in action

Sunday’s action saw Northumberland skittled for 164 after electing to bat before Cambs responded with 199-2 by the close with captain and pro Wayne White unbeaten on 111. Cambs take that 35-run lead into the second of three days on Monday.

Peterborough Town’s Mohammed Danyaal took two wickets in two balls as the visitors slumped to 38-3. The only home player in the county team finished with decent figures of 2-30 from 9 overs. Ben Cliverd returned 3-39 with Cameron Guest taking 2-19.

Cambs were 100-2, but White, a former Derbyshire and Leicestershire player, remained in control striking 15 fours in a knock that has so far occupied 164 balls and 198 minutes.