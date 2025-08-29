Cambridgeshire in action at Bretton Gate, Market Deeping man is top the county stats charts, and the big club games this weekend

Nick Andrews celebrates England's Over 70s World Cup win.

Cambridgeshire chase their first win of the NCCA Eastern Division One season when hosting Staffordshire over 3 days at Peterborough Town’s Bretton Gate base starting on Sunday (11am).

Cambs have drawn all three of their fixtures so far to sit 4th in a 5-team division. Staffs are currently one place above them. Suffolk head the division as the teams start the final round of matches.

There has been very little local selection for the Cambs teams. Captain Cameron Guest is the leading run scorer in Eastern Division competition with 283 just ahead of Ben Claydon (275) and professional Wayne Wright (368). The leading wicket-taker for Cambs is James Cox with 11.

Cambs did win their NCCA T20 Group before bowing out at the next stage. Cambs also won their NCCA Trophy (50 overs) group before losing to Suffolk in a quarter-final tie.

Market Deeping CC veteran Nick Andrews is the highest Cambs run-scorer across all age groups in the 2025 season.

Andrews, a former Peterborough Town all-rounder, has 703 runs in age group cricket, most of them for the Cambs/Hunts combined Over 70s team.

He’s averaging close to 50 in 23 innings with one century and four half centuries. He is also the fifth highest wicket-taker with his off-spin snaring 17 victims.

Andrews has won many England caps at various age groups and has toured Australia and the West Indies with his country. He’s been a part of two ‘Silver Ashes’ winning England teams and helped his country to an Over 70s World Cup win last year.

Local club cricket leagues are coming to an end and Peterborough Town need to keep winning to have any chance of overhauling Northants Premier Division leaders and reigning champions Finedon.

Second-placed Town travel to Finedon on the final day of the season (September 20), but they need their rivals to slip up before then for the match to have meaning. Town are at Old Northamptonians on Saturday, a team that scored a surprise success at Bretton Gate earlier in the summer.

Market Deeping’s fight against relegation from the Lincs Premier Division takes them to leaders Bracebridge Heath tomorrow, while Cambs Division One frontrunners Ramsey are at Wisbech Town (noon).

The last Cambs Division Three matches take place tomorrow and second-placed Barnack (home to LGR) must win and hope top dogs Cambourne mess up at home to Eaton Socon 2nds to pinch the title.