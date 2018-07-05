BURGHLEY SIXES: Oundle through to the semi-finals

Have your say

Oundle Town became the first team to reach the Burghley Park Sixes finals night last night (July 4).

On day three of the BGL Cricket Week sixes, they overcame Barnack by an emphatic 37 runs in the first of the quarter-finals.

David Cooper hits out for Newborough. Picture: J Biggs Photography

Conor Craig led the way with 51 as Oundle totalled 93.

In the two first round matches last night there were wins for Stamford and Newborough.

Chris Bore (33) and Alex Birch (25) steered Stamford to 91 and Ufford Park were 78 in reply with Waheed Javed hitting 33 and Joe Harrington 22.

Vamshi Parvathaneni smashed an unbeaten 48 for Newborough and David Cooper made 22 as they made 88 and Uffington came up 17 runs short. Their top scorers were Quewin O’Connor (30) and Tom Bentley (20).

Conor Craig made 51 for Oundle. Picture: J Biggs Photography

The Buckles Champagne Moment prize went to Waqas Butt of Barnack for a stunning caught and bowled with the first ball of Oundle’s innings.

Tonight’s fixtures (remaining quarter-finals): Burghley Park v Bourne, Uppingham v Oakham, Stamford vs Newborough.