BURGHLEY SIXES: Bourne set up a repeat of last year’s final

There will be a repeat of last year’s final in the semi-final of the Burghley Park sixes tonight (July 6, from 6pm).

Bourne’s win over the hosts in last night’s quarter-final means they will take on holders Oundle in the first semi-final this evening seeking revenge for their final loss 12 months ago.

Rob Bentley hits out for Bourne in a Burghley Park sixes win over the host club. Photo: James Biggs Photography.

It’s Oakham v Stamford Town in the second semi-final after quarter-final wins over Uppingham and Newborough respectively.

Stamford’s Chris Bore was awarded the ‘Champagne Moment’ prize for taking two wickets in the final over of a tight game.

RESULTS

BOURNE 76 (S. Evison 36, R. Bentley 28) beat BURGHLEY PARK 75 (M. Hobbiss 39no, H. Charlton 23).

Oakham 82 (S. Morris 39no, E. Tattershall 37no) beat Uppingham 76 (J. Dunford 25).

STAMFORD 69 (C. Bore 23, S. Prentice 21) beat NEWBOROUGH 67 (V. Parvathaneni 23).