Burghley Park pip Bourne in the Stamford Charity T20 Cup Final

Burghley Park CC with the Stamford Charity T20 Cup after their final win over Bourne.

Burghley Park have claimed the Stamford Charity Cup T20 title after a thrilling six-run final win over Bourne at Market Deeping CC on Wednesday night.

Competition organisers believe it’s the first time Burghley have won the Charity Cup.

Burghley Park won the toss and batted first making 151-9 from their 20 overs. Chris Logan top scored with 35, supported by Alex Ashwin with 31 and 22 for both captain Pete Foster and Craig Burton.

For Bourne, their skipper Tom Bentley was outstanding and took 5-23 from his 4 overs, supported by Sam Evison with 2-27. Bentley’s efforts won him the man-of-the-match prize from umpires Bob Milne and Pete Burrell.

Bourne, who were chasing their seventh win in the competition in 13 years, lost 2 early wickets, but then settled in with Dan Freeman top scoring with 39, backed up by Jordan Temple with 35 and Sam Evison with 20.

Burghley's tightest bowler was Chris Logan with 1-20 from his 4 overs, backed up by experienced slow bowler Mo Azhar (2-24), spinner Josh Weller (2-26) and seamer Alex Ashwin (2-41).

The Stamford Cup and Shield T20 competitions raise money for local charities. A sum of £976.15 was raised in 2024 for Prostate Cancer UK and the Rutland League/Stamford Cups have donated over £3,100 to various local and national charities over the last 4 seasons.

The 2025 charity is The Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre which is based alongside Peterborough City Hospital.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Peterborough Town, who are seeking a third Stamford Shield T20 win in a row, tackle Uppingham in the final at Ketton Sports on Monday, July 28 (5.45pm).

The Peterborough Midweek League’s John Bigham Plate Final between Bharat Sports and Kashmir takes place on Wednesday, July 23 at Orton Park CC (5.30pm).

The Peterborough Midweek League’s Killingworth Cup Final takes between PCC and AK 11 takes place on Thursday, July 24 at Orton Park CC (5.30pm).