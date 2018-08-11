Bruce shows his class again as Peterborough Town win

Former Peterborough Town skipper Lewis Bruce is rapidly making up for lost time.

The off-spinning all-rounder hasn’t played much for Town this summer for a variety of reasons. Indeed he batted for just the fourth time in a Northants Premier Division match this season today (August 11) and registered his third half century.

Jamie Smith bowling for Peterborough Town against Geddington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bruce was described as ‘excellent’ by his skipper after a classy 69 set Town up for a comfortable seven-wicket win over a chirpy Geddington team at Bretton Gate. The opener struck 10 fours and a six.

The visitors had posted a chellenging score of 182 after being asked to bat first, but Town scorched home with 13 overs to spare as Asim Butt (41) and Alex Mitchell (36no) offered Bruce strong support.

Earlier Vansh Bajaj, whose bowling has been a real bonus this summer, claimed 4-39 with his off-spin as Geddington collapsed from 168-4, Bajaj now has 28 Premier Division wicketds in his first Premier Division season for the club - one of the highest tallies in the competition.

Fast bowler David Sayer (3-35) also bowled well, but Town didn’t get any closer to the top as leaders Finedon won the big game against second-placed Old Northamptonians by seven wickets.

Third-placed Town are just a point behind ONs but they have 28 points to make up on Finedon who also have a game in hand.

Oundle Town were without a fixture today.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 11

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat GEDDINGTON by 7 wkts

Geddington 182 (A. Reynoldson 79, T. Raubenhimer 39, L. Cummins 33).

Bowling: J. Smith 10-2-28-0; D. Sayer 9.4-1-35-3; V. Bajaj 9-0-39-4; L. Bruce 10-1-28-0; M. Milner 8-2-30-1; M. Saif 3-2-13-1.

Town

L. Bruce lbw Arif 69

D. Clarke c Cummins b Murdoch 4

A. Butt c Wilson b Murdoch 41

A. Mitchell not out 36

V. Bajaj not out 12

Extras 21

TOTAL 183-3 (37 overs).