BREAKING NEWS: Boost for Peterborough Town as star all-rounder returns to Bretton Gate

Peterborough Town have made a major signing for 2018 with the return of England youth international and current Leicestershire first-class all-rounder Rob Sayer to Bretton Gate.

Sayer, a classy batsman and top-quality off-spinner, was a Town star before Leicestershire signed him in 2014, just before he played in the Under 19 World Cup for England in the UAE.

David Sayer has been bowling quickly in the Peterborough Town nets.

Sayer (23) has played predominantly white ball cricket for Leicestershire and will play for Town whenever his first-class commitments allow.

It’s a huge boost for Town who have lost star bowlers Paul McMahon and Joe Dawborn since the end of last season.

Top batsman Asim Butt has signed on for another reason, while steady seamer Mark Edwards has moved to the club from Cambs League side Ramsey.

“Signing Rob is great news for the club,” Town skipper David Clarke said.

Star batsman Asim Butt has signed on for another season at Peterborough Town.

“He will be one of the best players in the Northants Premier Division. When he’s available he will bat in the top three and bowl plenty of overs. It’s a real coup for us and a signing we are glad to get over the line.

“Last season all Leicestershire staff members had to play in the Leicestershire County League, but they’ve relaxed the rule to playing within 90 minutes of Leicester.

“Rob wants to play with his mates. He also wants to play with his brother so it’s a good move for him and us.

“Mark Edwards is an experienced cricketer who I know well and he will be a useful addition to the squad as well.

Quick left-arm bowler David Sayer, Rob’s younger brother, was also part of the Leicestershire Academy programme until a back injury hampered his progress.

But he is reported to be back in the nets bowling quicker than ever.

Town finished third in the Northants Premier Division last season behind champions Old Northamptonians and Rushton, but the latter have suffered a mass player exodus.

The Premier Division will consist of a mix of traditional win/draw/lose games and win/lose matches this summer, all 50-overs a side.