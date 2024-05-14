Bourne Town beat Peterborough Town in T20 battle of the big guns, plus results and quarter-final draw

David Clarke top scored for Peterborough Town at Bourne. Photo David Lowndes.

​Bourne Town beat Peterborough Town by 14 runs in the pick of the ties in the opening round of the Stamford Charity T20 Cup.

​Bourne skipper Jack Berry had a productive evening at the Abbey Lawn following a joint-top score of 35 in his side’s 154-7 with a 3-15 spell with the ball as Town closed on 140-6. David Clarke (43) did provide the highest score of the night.

Burghley Park won their derby day battle with Stamford Town by six wickets after skittling their hosts for just 58. Stuart Biggs returned excellent T20 figures of 4-10, while Chris Logan, Hugo Bell and Gareth Hook all claimed cheap wickets.

There were also wins for Barnack, Oundle Town, Newborough and Ufford Park. The result of Uffington CC v City CC had not arrived at the time of going to press.

Results

Bourne 154-7 (C. Kruger 35, J. Berry 35, S. Evison 34, L. McMillan 3-36, K. Singh 2-24) beat Peterborough Town 140-6 (D. Clarke 43, J. Berry 3-15) by 14 runs,

Barnack 53-2 beat Ketton Sports 51 by 8 wkts.

Burghley Park 59-4 (J. Harrington 2-16, J. Hewitt 2-24) beat Stamford Town 58 (S. Biggs 4-10, C. Logan 2-5, H. Bell 2-7, G. Hook 2-10) by 6 wkts.

Newborough 94-3 (J. Mills 33no) beat Whittlesey 92 (C. Hercock 4-14, G. Singh 2-18) by 7 wkts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle 102-2 (S. Batten 37no, H. Craig 34) beat Castor 101 (C. Parnell 33, C. Craig 3-12, W. Compton 3-24, H. Craig 2-0) by 8 wkts.

Ufford Park 119-6 (I. Javed 57no, R. Keymer 37) beat Uppingham 118-7 (S. Jafar 3-21, Z. Nadeem 2-12) by 4 wkts.

Quarter-final draw