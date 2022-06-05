Josh Smith scored a repid T20 ton for Peterborough Town

There was a 40-ball century from opener Josh Smith on his way to 112 not out (13 fours, 6 sixes) as Peterborough Town piled up 200-2 in their first game – a 16-over match - against Rushden at Kislingbury Temperance with Shiv Patel smacking 121 not out from 51 balls (9 fours, 9 sixes) in a reply that closed on 183-1.

But reigning champions Town were shocked by their hosts in the second match slipping to a 29-run defeat after playing with 10 men following an injury to star all-rounder Lewis Bruce. Free-scoring import Fabid Ahmed smashed 88 from just 43 balls for the winners, an innings that included nine sixes.

Every team plays six matches in the new T20 Championship format with the top four performing teams reaching finals day at the end of the month, and Oundle Town also won one and lost one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oundle were disappointing in a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Brigstock in their opening game at Milton Road despite 59 from 49 balls from 17 year-old Sam Jarvis, but rallied brilliantly to topple one of the competition favourites Finedon by five wickets.

It looked an unlikely outcome at half-time after Finedon posted a formidable 195-8, but Mark Hodgson belted 83 from just 47 balls (8 fours, 5 sixes) at the start of Oundle’s reply before Conor Craig’s magnificent 83 not out from 33 balls saw his side home. Craig struck 7 fours and 7 sixes against a top bowling attack.

Oundle and Peterborough Town clash in the competition at Bretton Gate next Saturday when Geddington will be the third team in action.

There was rare joy for Market Deeping in the Lincs Premier Division as they claimed their first win of the season by 10 wickets at home to Spalding, chasing down their visitors’ 177 in just 25 overs.

Bourne made it seven straight wins after overcoming early batting frailities at Nettleham. The home side were dismissed for 167, but Bourne slumped to 26-4 before bang in-form opener Sam Evison (89no) and Carl Wilson (50no) got together to deliver an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 143.

Wisbech continue to set a strong pace at the top of Cambs Division One. They are 43 points clear after a seventh straight win, this time by 46 runs at the expense of champions Histon. James Williams and Ryan Clark both scored 58 in a strong batting effort as Wisbech posted 271-7 before Kieran Haynes bagged four Histon wickets.

There were heavy defeats for Ramsey, Stamford and March, although the latter’s Udana Ranatunga cracked an unbeaten 101.

Charlie Agnew (110) and Andy Larkin (97), and a late 15-ball 53 not out (7 sixes) from Mohammed Raheel, pushed Ufford Park up to 356-6 in their 50 overs as they beat Foxton Granta seconds by 117 runs in Cambs Division Two. Shoib Choudary (5-23) also performed well for Ufford.

Castor lost ground in the title race as they went down by 25 runs at Sawston & Babraham seconds despite 60 from run machine Mark Wheat and a decent all-round effort from Connor Parnell (3-31 & 43).

Northants T20 Championship

Kislingbury Temperance 162 (F. Ahmed 88, KP Singh 3-18, Jamie Smith 3-31, D. Iqbal 2-10) beat Peterborough Town 133-8 (Josh Smith 33), by 29 runs.

Peterborough Town 200-2 (Josh Smith 112no, K. Medcalf 45) beat Rushden 183-1 (S. Patel 121no, B. Paine 51no) by 17 runs.

Brigstock 148-3 (M. Saif not out 80, A. Butt not out 33, J. Honey 2-22) beat Oundle 146-9 (S. Jarvis 59, M. Hodgson 35, T. Lukas 3-17) by 7 wkts.

Oundle 196-5 (C. Craig 84no, M. Hodgson 83no) beat Finedon 195-8 (S. Jarvis 3-19, C. Craig 2-35, T. Norman 2-39) by 5 wkts.

Lincs Premier Division

Market Deeping 177-0 beat Spalding 173 by 10 wkts

Bourne 167-4 (S. Evison 89no, C. Wilson 50no) beat Nettleham 163 (B. Woodward 5-24, S. Evison 2-26, B. Diplock 2-35) by 6 wkts.

Cambs Division One

Cambridge St Giles 285-7 (J. Gillespie 100, J. Cafferkey 2-32, E. Durrant 2-71) beat Ramsey 111 by 174 runs

Eaton Socon 277-8 (K. Gace 55, C. Meiring 53, D. Stratton 2-44, A. Hulme 2-57) beat Stamford Town 105 (T. Juggins 44, J. Dawborn 4-15) by 172 runs

Wisbech 271-7 (R. Clark 58, J. Williams 58, J. Bowers 40) beat Histon 225 (W. Brown 111, K. Haynes 4-49) by 46 runs.

Old Leysians 205-2 (A. Bramley 115no, P. Miller 70no) beat March 204 (U. Ranathunga 101no) by 8 wkts.

Cambs Division Two

Sawston & Babraham 2nds 214-9 (A. Phillips 74no, S. Dockerill 3-24, C. Parnell 3-31) beat Castor 189 (M. Wheat 60, C. Parnell 43) by 25 runs.