Bharat Sports, Hampton and Orton Park all leading the way, while Bell blasts Burghley Park home

Conor Craig hits out during his innings of 67 in Oundle Town's Northants Premier Division win against Peterborough Town. Photo David Lowndes.

​City sides Bharat Sports and Hampton seconds are top of their respective Hunts League divisions.

​Bharat made it three wins from four matches in Division Five by beating Cambourne b y five wickets in a top-of-the-table clash in a low-scoring game.

Satyam Modhvadia claimed 4-25 as Cambourne were rushed out for 65 before Harsh Joshi (36) dominated Bharat’s reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampton seconds won by six wickets at Godmanchester seconds to maintain a one-point lead at the top of Division Four.

Oundle Town's Conor Craig on his way to 67 in a Northants Premier Division win over Peterborough Town at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

Hampton’s first XI were also successful in Division One as they saw off AK 11 by three wickets. Opening bowler Jon Dee was the matchwinner here with a 6-27 burst as AK were dismissed for 73.

Nassington lost top spot in Division Two after losing by 40 runs at Peterborough Knights. Arsalan Manzoor and Amandeep Dhindsa made half centuries as Knights posted a challenging 45-over score of 230-8.

Biggleswade seconds moved to the top with a comfortable 87-run win at Bretton, but Sheikh 11 managed to win despite being bowled out for just 62 by LGR. Mohammed Ayub’s 6-25 spell proved decisive as LRG replied with 59.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington seconds beat Barnack seconds by five wickets in Division Three. Gurdeep Kumar (5-23) and Saad Ashraf (62, 8 fours, 2 sixes) were the main men in form.

Highest scorers of the day were Royal Strikers who posted an imposing 279-9 with Ashik Shajimon (75) and Abhilash Devarajan (73) scoring well against Ickwell. Devarajan only faced 43 balls and hit five sixes to set up a 34-run win.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Hugo Bell blasted Burghley Park to within touching distance of the Championship leaders.

Bell arrived at the crease against Bourne seconds with his side labouring at 73-4 in pursuit of 193, but he turned the game on its head with an unbeaten innings of 61 from just 49 balls as Burghley eased home with four wickets in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Ben Woodward had been unlucky in the Bourne innings as he was dismissed on 99.

Burghley are third, five points behind top two Moulton Harrox and Sleaford seconds, but with a game in hand on both.

Harrox were 39 run winners over Skegness with Robbie Townsend (65 & 3-40) enjoying a good day.

Orton Park are third in Division One after an exciting one-wicket win at Spalding seconds. Michael Kearns struck 79 of Spalding’s 129 with Navneet Agnihotri (44) batting best for Orton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a tight game in Division Two as second-placed Castor seconds pipped Moulton Harrox seconds by four runs and Nick Bradbury was unbeaten on 81 in a big win for Orton Park seconds over Grantham thirds. Jason Dunn scored 67 and took two wickets for Castor.