Bennett boosts Bretton boys, but unbeaten Ufford Park on top

Ufford Park boast the only 100 per cent winning record in the Hunts Indoor Cricket League after whacking King’s Keys A by 70 runs at Bushfield (December 16).

Waheed Javed (38) top scored in Ufford’s 173-4, while Saj Ali ran out four Ufford players. Ufford wicketkeeper Jonathan Bigham scored 21 and claimed a stumping and two run outs.

Shakil Hussain finished 47 not out and Dave Bennett was unbeaten on 32 as second-placed Bretton piled up 176-3 in their 10 overs against Orton Park. Bennett then took over in the field as he had a hand in every Orton wicket to fall. He took 3-20 in two overs and executed a run out

CAMRA lost their unbeaten record at the hands of Werrington who won a tight game by 17 runs. Mudasser claimed two run outs with direct hits to, including that of CAMRA top scorer Nick Bradbury for 42, to seal Werrington’s win.

Hampton beat King’s Keys B by three wickets.Mohammed Saif (42no) dominated King’s Keys B’s 103-5.

Standings (all played three games): 1 Ufford Park 9pts, 2 Bretton 6, 3 Werrington 6, 4 CAMRA 6, 5 Hampton 6, 6 King’s Keys A 3, King’s Keys B 0, Orton Park 0.

Results: Werrington 131-3 (Toseeq 31no, M. Bilal 26 ret, J. Hussain 22no) beat CAMRA 114 (N. Bradbury 42, S. Tyler 27) by 17 runs; Ufford Park 173-4 (W. Javeed 25no, S. Dahiya 23, J. Bigham 21) beat King’s Keys A 103-5 (M. saif 43no by 70 runs; Hampton 143-3 (K. Kumar 33no, M. Waqas 25ret, N. Ur-Rehman 26no beat King’s Keys B 137-4 (H. Shamin 40, N. Ahmed 30no, A. Haider 28no) by 3 wkts; Bretton 176-3 (S. Hussain 47no, D. Bennett 32no, S. Bovan 27ret, R. Evans 21) beat Orton Park 129 (G. rehman 36, T. Smith 28(, D. Bennett 3-20) by 47 runs.