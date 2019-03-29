Ban the cheats, ignore the big mouths, almost a Scottish hero, rugby union is dirty, England’s wing wizard

Being an Australian should be enough to stop you skippering an English county.

Being an Australian cheat like Cameron Bancroft should stop you playing for an English county full stop.

Heroic Scotland manager Alex McLeish.

But instead Durham have doubled down on ball-tampering clown Bancroft by signing him and appointing him as captain.

What a smack in the face for honest cricketers everywhere.

Bancroft’s risible attempts to hide the evidence down the front of his pants when TV cameras caught him cheating in South Africa last year suggests he lacks the brainpower to skipper successfully in a sport as complex as cricket.

I cannot believe Bancroft’s predecessor, proud Englishman Paul Collingwood, approves of this move.

Raheem Sterling is the best England player.

NOT SO SMART ALEX

Scotland football manager Alex McLeish was close to winning my prestigious ‘hero of the week’ prize. If he’d managed to engineer a defeat against San Marino as well as mighty Kazakhstan he’d have been a shoo-in. Never mind I suspect the prize will be his soon enough.

TAINTED BY ASSOCIATION

It didn’t look right watching Jonny Bairstow open the batting with disgraced Aussie big gob David Warner in the IPL. I hope none of his obnoxious habits rub off on the England cricket star.

DIRTY BEHAVIOUR IN RUGBY UNION

Another biting charge against a rugby union player last weekend. And still fans of that sport look down their noses at the behaviour of footballers.

HERO OF THE WEEK

There is much to admire about Gareth Southgate’s vibrant England team. He’s even got Chelsea misfit Ross Barkley playing well, but nothing compares to the contribution made by the best player in the country, Raheem Sterling.

Sterling is not only a wizard on the pitch with regular goals and assists, he’s also becoming a fantastic, passionate voice against racism. A true England hero.