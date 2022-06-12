Awesome Oundle have a foot in finals day and push Peterborough Town to the brink of elimination, Bourne back on top, Wisbech stay in pole position after winning in bizarre circumstances, Castor sneak a vital victory

Peterborough Town's Chris Milner is bowled for 1 in the Northants T20 Championship win over Geddington at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Oundle crushed Town by 53 runs at Bretton Gate on Saturday and although the hosts recovered to beat Geddington comfortably by 43 runs they will need help to qualify for finals day, even if they win their final two group games next weekend.

Oundle also thrashed Geddington by eight wickets and are now one of four teams to have nine points from their first four matches. The top four from 10 competing teams move forward with net run-rate determining positions in the event of a tie.

That won’t be a problem for Oundle who smashed their way to two dominant wins at Bretton Gate. They piled up 185-6 against Town who could only reply with a modest 132-6 after crumbling early in their reply. They were hampered by the absence of two top players in skipper David Clarke and all-rounder Lewis Bruce because of injury.

Josh Smith on his way to 27 for Peterborough Town against Geddington in the Northants T20 Championships at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Mark Hodgson set the tone with a blistering 52 from just 24 balls and he was well supported by fellow opener Tom Norman who made 54 from 38 balls. Town dropped both men early in their innings. Chris Milner batted throughout the Town reply for an unbeaten 69, but received no meaningful support after star man Josh Smith had been dismissed first ball to a fine caught and bowled from Tommy Simeons.

And Hodgson was at it again when Oundle chased down Geddington’s 161-5 in just 12 overs and two balls. Hodgson hammered 69 from just 26 balls with Norman (40 from 27 balls) and Conor Craig (34no from 17 balls) joining in the carnage.

Town defended 153-8 easily against a depleted Geddington side with young leg-spinner Karanpal Singh taking four wickets.

In the Lincs Premier Division Bourne moved to the top of the Lincs Premier Division after an eighth straight win. Jack Berry bagged 5-23 as Woodhall Spa were shot out for 101 at the Abbey Lawn.

And Market Deeping made it back-to-back wins with a tight 18 run win at Lindum where Josh Smith (34 & 3-38) was in fine all-round form.

Wisbech consolidated their lead at the top of Cambs Division One in bizarre circumstances. Opponents Old Leysians started the match at Harecroft Road with eight men and before the three stragglers arrived Wisbech had completed a 10-wicket win!

The entire match only lasted 22 overs and one ball as Old Leysians were despatched for 54 and Wisbeck required just 27 balls to complete the win. Kieran Jaynes took 6-27 for the Fenmen.

Ramsey beat Foxton Granta by 19 runs after half centuries from Elliott Durrant (68) and Kieran Judd (55), while Castor kept up their promotion push in Cambs Division Two with an exciting eight-run win over St Ives and Warboys. The visitors to Port Lane slumped from 113-3 to 168 all out.

Ufford Park were well beaten at Saffron Walden seconds despite a defiant 57 from Wahid Javed.

RESULTSNorthants T20 Championships

Oundle 185-6 (T. Norman 54, M. Hodgson 52, K. Singh 2-31) beat Peterborough Town 132-6 (C. Milner 69no, P. Patel 3-16) by 53 runs

Peterborough Town 153-8 (M. Danyaal 41, K. Medcalf 39, J. Smith 27), beat Geddington 110-8 (K. Singh 4-18) by 43 runs.

Oundle 165-2 (M. Hodgson 69, T. Norman 40, C. Craig 34no) beat Geddington 161-5 (M. Taylor 75, T. Simeons 2-19) by 8 wkts

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 104-5 (C. Wilson 34no) beat Woodhall Spa 101 (J. Berry 5-23, B. Wright 2-12, B. Diplock 2-33) by 5 wkts

Market Deeping 173 (S. Malton 39, J. Smith 34) beat Lindum 155 (H. Niazi 3-16, M. Mills 3-22, J. Smith 3-38) by 18 runs

Spalding 127 (M. Freeman 44) beat Nettleham 113 (B. Andrews 3-19, N. Atapattu 2-24, H. Decamps 2-25, M. Freeman 2-27) by 14 runs.

Cambs Division One

Ramsey 236-8 (E. Durrant 68, K. Judd 55, M. Saunders 38) beat Foxton Granta 217 (J. Atkinson 77no, S. Vallance 2-24, E. Durrant 2-26, J. Cafferkey 2-34) by 19 runs

Wisbech 57-0 (G. Freear 40no) beat Old Leysians 56 (K. Haynes 6-27) by 10 wkts .

Cambs Division Two

Castor 176-8 (S. Dockerill 50, C. Parnell 41, M. Wheat 31) beat St Ives & Warboys 168 (R. Evans 3-42, S. Dockerill 2-13, S. Dunn 2-26) by 8 runs.