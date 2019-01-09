All-round excellence from Evans as Bretton enjoy a big bash, first win for King’s Keys team as Ashraf average hits 183

Have your say

Ryan Evans delivered a devastating all-round display as Bretton smashed King’s Keys A in the Hunts Indoor League at Bushfield.

Evans bashed three sixes and five fours in an unbeaten innings of 58 as Bretton piled up 168-3 in their 10 overs and then bagged 2-5 as King’s Keys were routed for just 76.

Shakil Hussain also claimed two wickets.

Bretton are second behind Ufford Park, the only team with a 100 per cent winning record.

Ufford were also easy winners in the latest round of matches held on Sunday. They despatched bottom side Orton Park by four wickets with Waheed Javed (35), Joe Harrington (26) and Andy Larkin (25) all scoring well.

It was a better day for King’s Keys B who picked up their first win of the campaign in style.

They put CAMRA to the sword by 78 runs after Ali Haider (61) and Saad Ashraf (53) both posted half centuries in a total of 172-3.

Keys plundered 93 runs from their final five overs and Ashraf was posting his third half century of the season while boosting his average in the competition to 183!

Hampton moved up to third after pipping Werrington by two wickets in a low scoring game.

Results: Ufford Park 109-2 (W. Javeed 35no, J. Harrington 26 ret, A. Larkin 25ret) beat Orton Park 108-5 (C. Harris 32, K. Sainsbury 24no, T. Smith 23) by 4 wkts; King’s Keys B 172-3 (A. Haider 61no, S. Ashraf 53ret, U. Farooq 31nbo, P. Jex 2-31) beat CAMRA 94 (S. Tyler 23) by 78 runs; Hampton 59-4 beat Werrington 57 (S. Azam 2-8) by 2 wkts; Bretton 168-3 (R. Evans 58no, S. Hussain 27ret, M. Bennett 25no, L. Marriott 24) beat King’s Keys A 76 (R. Evans 2-5, S. Hussain 2-8).