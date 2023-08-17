A mighty medal haul from the English Riviera for Top Yard boxers

​Box Cup events are high quality competitive events staged all over the UK for leading amateur boxers and Top Yard coaches were delighted to see their fighters come home with four medals.

ADAM JAVED

The 14 year-old boxed at 48kg and showed his power from the first round against Bodmin ABC’s Sam Carter.

Top Yard in Torbay, from the left, Amat Jobe, Adam Javed, Dawud Ahmed & Jaiden Notice with club coaches.

Javed was explosive from the off, using his strong and aggressive style to break his opponent down round by round.

The Cornwall scrapper was forced into a standing eight count by a cracking left hook from the Top Yard power puncher at the end of the second round.

And Javed then dominated the third round with relentless shots to the head and body which led to another standing count.

Within seconds of that, a strong jab and overhand right saw the referee stop the contest to guarantee gold for the emerging star.

It was the city fighter’s best performance of his impressive young career.

AMAT JOBE

The 21 year-old has a hard-hitting reputation and he didn’t disapppint in a 67kg scrap with Brandon May from Blackbird ABC in Oxford.

Jobe targeted the body of his taller opponent and consistently caught him with solid upper cuts.

May suffered a standing eight count in the first round and the inevitable stoppage arrived towards the end of the second round after two more standing counts.

Jobe delivered a classy display full of crunching body shots and uppercuts to claim a thoroughly deserved gold medal.

DAWUD AHMED

After a dominant semi-final performance which the Top Yard 16 year-old won unanimously on points, he took on Charlie Lintfoot from Technique ABC in Blackburn in the final.

This was a toe-to-toe battle between two evenly match boxers at 57kg. It was a competitive bout with both boxers giving it their all to try and win that gold medal.

Ahmed just fell short by a few punches in the last round to lose on points.

But to win a silver medal was a massive achievement and one to be very proud of in his first Box Cup event.

JAIDEN NOTICE

The 14 year-old was another first-timer at Box Cup boxing and he put in a gutsy effort in just the fifth bout of his career against the more experienced Jack Fearon from Northampton ABC in his semi-final.

After a close first round Fearon stepped up a gear to win the second with the cleaner shots.

Notice had to win the third to have a chance, but Fearon came on strong, using his experience to stay on top and out of trouble.

Fearon went on to win the gold medal the following day.