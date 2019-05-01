Career best for Ufford Park’s Keymer, mighty Manzoor masterful for Ketton Sports, all the top performers with bat and ball

Ross Keymer smacked 13 sixes while smashing a career best 189 not out in Ufford Park’s 177-run win over Werrington in Rutland Division Two (April 28).

Ufford piled up 305-2 in their 45 overs with Andy Larkin (77) also scoring well. Tom Hart claimed 5-23 as Werrington were dismissed for 124.

Werrington won the second team clash in Division Four by 28 runs with Khursheed Ahmed taking 5-23. 74 year-old Terry Rawlings took two wickets for Ufford.

Zeeshan Manzoor delivered a masterful all-round display as Ketton Sports beat Barwell by 38 runs in Division Three. Manzoor cracked an unbeaten 115 as Ketton reached 220-5 and then took three wickets.

Enetries to the Peterborough Telegraph merit table are gained by batsmen scoring 50 or more in a single innings and by bowlers taking five wickets or more. Only one entry per table. Scores must be published in the PT to qualify.

Merit table

BATTING

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) *189

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) *115

C. Dring (Spalding) *111

N. Paskins (Peterborough Town) 109

S. Rajaguru (March) 105

A. Anthony (Wisbech 2nds) *83

P. Foster (Burghley Park) 80

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) 77

J. Dalley (Oundle) *75

S. Jarvis (Newborough 2nds) *75

C. Kruger (Bourne 2nds) *75

D. Cope (Laxton) 75

J. Broomfield (Spalding) 71

C. Nelson (Alconbury) 67

D. Herrick (Uffington2nds) 60

C. Milner (Peterborough Town) 59

J. Miller (Ketton Sports) *53

G. Bolsover (Oundle 2nds) 53

J. McDougall (Market Deeping 2nds) *52

S. Nicholls (Burghley Park) 52

M. Ingram (Oundle 2nds) 51

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 50

BOWLING

T. Norman (Oundle) 5-10

T. Hart (Ufford Park) 5-23

N. Kennett (Ketton Sports) 5-26

K. Ahmed (Werrington 2nds) 5-27

A. Wright (March) 5-40