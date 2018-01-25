Camilla is head girl on the Witham for Peterborough City

Peterborough City Rowing Club braved freezing conditions on the Witham to claim three victories at the Boston Head on Sunday.

Camilla Plumb began the victory trail by winning the women’s lightweight singles, completing the five-kilometre course in a time of 22:32.9.

Jack Collins and Benjamin Mackenzie were second.

She was 17 seconds ahead of Nottingham Trent University in second place.

Anna Robotham also competed in the same category but for time only. She achieved a respectable 24:20.6.

Jack Ward, Steve Tuck, Ian Davis, Pete Dolby, Jim Burt, Alasdair Ryder, Graham Barks, Ian Palmer and cox Rosie Turp won the Open Masters D eights, beating two Nottingham and Union crews by over a minute.

There was an impressive performance from Thomas Jackson and Thomas Bodily as they rowed up three age groups to win the J18 double sculls. They achieved a time of 20:18.2 which gave them victory by seven seconds ahead of King’s School Ely boat.

Another devoted duo that had an exceptional row were Hayley Shipton and Helen Griffiths, who came second in the women’s doubles just 10 seconds behind Nottingham Trent University.

Hannah Parker coxed the oarsome eight of Hayley Marsters, Gail Parker, Gemma Singleton, Jo Canton, Tina Allen, Ilektra Apostolidou, Kate Read and Sarah Shelton to a second place finish in the women’s open eight category behind City of Sheffield. They did well to just edge ahead of Lady Sheffield in third.

Juniors Benjamin Mackenzie and Jack Collins came second in the men’s open tier 1 double sculls followed by club mates George Bushell and Mike King in third, 22 seconds behind them.

Junior girls Jenna Taylor, Georgina Parker, Hannah Bassett and Sarah Watson came second in the women’s open tier 1 coxless quads. They were only 19 seconds behind Hollingworth Lake Rowing Club.

James Toynton and Alex Leverage rowed up two age groups to achieve a creditable third and fourth place respectively in a tough J18 open tier 1 singles. Alex Roberts was third in the tier 2 category.

And finally Jordan Beale and Alex Totty came second in a Peterborough/Shefield Hallam University composite crew in the men’s open coxless pairs behind Norwich Rowing club.