Whittlesey Amateur Boxing Club on the move

Whittlesey Amateur Boxing Club have moved into new premises in Turves.

Mayor of Whittlesey, councillor Julie Windle, officially opened the site at Beggars Bridge which is a converted barn.

Whittlesey mayor Julie Windle packs a punch at the opening of Whittlesey Amateur Boxing Club's new gym. Picture: RWT Photography

She said: “There is no doubt that the club are striving to provide the best environment for the development of local boxers.”

The club’s head coach Gary Morris said: “We held a very successful open day with plenty of new members signing up from all age groups and we’ve had an extremely busy first week at all our boxing and keep-fit sessions.

“Now with this new home we are very hopeful we can start to produce some great local boxing talent.”

The non-profit making club welcome all ages and backgrounds and further details can be found by searching Whittlesey Boxing Club on Facebook or by contacting Gary Morris on 07512394975.

Whittlesey Amateur Boxing Club's new gym. Picture: RWT Photography

The club currently run the following sessions each week:

Mondays: 18:00-18:45 Junior boxing (ages 7-10); 19:00-20:00 Junior boxing (ages 11-14); 20:00-21:00 Fitness circuits (Over 14 )

Tuesdays: 18:30-20:00 Senior boxing (Over 14).

Thursdays: 18:00-19:00 Junior boxing (ages 11-14); 20:00-21:00 Fitness circuits (Over 14 ).

Fridays: 18:00-19:00 Junior boxing (ages 11-14 ); 19:00-20:00 Senior boxing (Over 14).