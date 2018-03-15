Tyson a big hit at Borough Rugby Club

Kevin Sanders has been promoting boxing dinners in Peterborough for over two decades but he described his latest offering - ‘a Sunday dinner with Tyson Fury’ - as “the best show ever”.

The controversial heavyweight, who shocked the boxing world by taking the world title off Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, spoke to 150 guests about his colourful career at Peterborough Rugby Club.

“He was absolutely brilliant,” said Sanders. “He talked about everything - all the ups and downs - and never shirked a single question. It was no holds barred and everyone loved it.”

Added entertainment was provided by the compere Willie Thorne, the former professional snooker star.

Next up for Sanders is a white collar boxing show at Vic’s Gym in Phorpres Way on April 21. For tickets contact Sanders on 07872 601467.