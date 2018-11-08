Top fighter Fazan takes a title

Fazan Khalid from Peterborough’s Top Yard School of Boxing became a champion in Essex at the weekend.

The 17 year-old city fighter boxed James Anderton from Southend ABC in the Eastern Counties final of the NABGC (National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs) Championships and won unanimously on points to extend his perfect record to nine wins from nine fights.

Saif Ali with Hasnain Hussain.

Khalid started the first round a bit cagey as he judged the pace of his first fight over three three-minute rounds.

But he found his feet in the second round to dominate the rest of the contest with some classy combinations. Khalid now fights in the regional finals in Surrey on Sunday.​

​Khalid’s clubmate Junayd Ali (16) was in action on the same day in Thetford and was unlucky to lose on points to Kieren Keen from Thetford Town Boxing Club.

It was a very competitive bout and Ali’s corner thought he’d done enough to win.

Junayd Ali and coach Omar Shaheen.

A rematch has been confirmed for Top Yard’s show on December 2 at the Gladstone Park Recreation Centre.​

​Top Yard’s Hasnain Hussain (16) and Saif Ali (12) also boxed at the weekend and both won against boxers from Nechells Green ABC at their home show in Birmingham.​

​Hussain won on a unanimous points decision, controlling all three rounds with his reach advantage. ​

Ali was up against a much taller opponent, but cut the ring off well and showed more aggression. His stronger shots and workrate earned him a split decision points win​.

Tickets for the Top Yard show are avalable from the coaches (Hamad 07790 928 546) and boxers at £10 each and £5 for Under 12s. Entry will be £15 on the door.