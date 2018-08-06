TITLE SHOT: Gill in a hurry in Cardiff

Jordan Gill is to fight for the Commonwealth title later this year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn made the announcement after Gill extended his winning record to 21 fights with a lightning success in Cardiff on Saturday (August 4) night.

The 24 year-old featherweight from Chatteris took just one minute and 52 seconds to get rid of Hungary’s David Berna at the Ice Arena on the Joe Cordina v Sean Dodd undercard.

Gill is set to challenge Ryan Doyle for the Commonwealth crown probably on October 27 at the O2 Arena in London as part of the supporting cast to Ted Cheeseman’s vacant British super-welterweight title clash against Asinia Byfield and Ryan Walsh’s British featherweight title rematch against Isaac Lowe.