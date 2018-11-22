Shirazi boys serve up tasty dishes at Posh dinner show

There were smash hits, near-misses and some good old-fashioned punch-ups at the Holiday Inn at Thorpe Wood on Friday.

It was the venue for the latest Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club event, a dinner show run in conjunction with Peterborough United, and there were a dozen quality scraps to savour.

Aamir Shirazi after his win over Ayaan Zaib.

The home club had fighters in every bout and seven came up trumps.

Bretton brothers Aamir and Imraan Shirazi were two to shine.

Imraan (13) was awarded the boxer of the night trophy, presented by former Posh star and ex-professional boxer Leon McKenzie, for his polished performance against Charlie Harris from the Epic Golden Gloves club.

Skilful Shirazi dominated all three rounds, delivering sharp and accurate combinations both on the inside and on the back foot.

Dom Ciani on the attack against Lui Masson.

Younger brother Aamir (12), known as the club’s ‘pocket rocket’, also won easily on points against Ayaan Zaib from Jawaid Khaliq BA. He found his range early and never looked back, peppering his way to victory with perfect jabs and combinations.

Ali Raja (14), from Jack Hunt School, was another Peterborough Police boxer to win a schoolboy bout.

He came up against Aiden Fitzpatrick from the Fenland Sparta club and won unanimously on points, almost forcing a stoppage in the second round when a powerful right hand forced Fitzpartick to take a standing eight count.

Lucky Raja (12) struggled with souththpaw opponent Callum Fitzpatrick from Fenland Sparta and lost on points.

Brian Lawless in action against Kingsley Hobbs.

The home club had one winner and one loser in junior match-ups.

Connor Dane (15) had a return fight with Reece Leggett from Norwich City after unluckily missing out on points at a show in Norwich. This time though Dane just couldn’t find his range and Leggett edged the verdict again. Dane was, however, adjudged to be the best runner-up of the night.

Dom Cianai (15) was an early winner against Lui Masson from Corby Olympic.

The Stanground Academy pupil took the first two rounds and then forced the referee to stop the contest in the third after connecting with some awesome punches from both hands.

Rich Ellison in action against Joe McNicholas.

In a youth contest, Imran Aref (18) comfortably handled a more experienced opponent in Casey Stevenson from Corby Olympic. He did everything right, working well to head and body to win on points.

Peterborough won two of the four senior bouts.

Brian Lawless starred in one of the best punch-ups of the night, using his vast repertoire of skills to outpoint muscly opponent Kingsley Hobbs from Burton Park.

Tony Herbert came out on top in a toe-to-toe war with Omar Rizeq from Bracebridge although he did sustain a nasty cut above his left eye.

Rich Ellison (33) was pipped on points in an 86kg clash with Joe McNicholas from Hall Green while Ryan Davies showd lots of grit and determination on his ring debut but was just edged out by Ryan Carmichael from Corby Olympic in the show-closer.

Hannah May Anderson (14) from Hampton College opened proceedings with a skills bout against Madison O’Shea from Fenland Sparta.

n The Peterborough Police club had two boxers in action on Saturday night at the Aldercar and Langley Mill ABC dinner show in Nottingham.

Emily Anderson (12) from Hampton School caught the eye in a skills bout against tough local lass Kelsey Carter, while Jaan’sher Raja (16) from Jack Hunt School turned in a brilliant display to inflict a first defeat on home favourite Harry Brandrick.

Raja made good use of height and reach advantage, boxing at long range with quality straight shots to chalk up a well deserved points win.