Senior fighters pack a punch at Childers show

It was four senior wins out of four for Whittlesey Amateur Boxing Club when they hosted a 14-bout show at Childers Sports & Social Club on Saturday night.

Tom Middleton set the ball rolling for the host club when outpointing Jamie Wheelhouse from Ipswich in a 62kg contest.

Whittlesey ABC coaches pictured with senior boxers Tom Middleton (left) and Salvatorie Genovese (centre).

Wheelhouse actually looked much the sharper of the two in the first round, which he clearly won, but Middleton came back well in the second and his superior fitness in the third earned him victory.

Next up for Whittlesey was Alex Tee in a 72kg match against his former training partner Jelisejs Zaicevs from Peterborough Police ABC.

Zaicevs was on the front foot throughout and tried hard to stop Tee from using his long reach advantage to good effect. He succeeded for much of the time but Tee found just enough space to connect with enough shots from range ro nick a close one.

Harry Wenman claimed senior success number three for the host club when he won unanimously on points against 78kg opponent Reece Noden from S&K Boxing Academy, Bedford

The Peterborough Police boxers at the Whittlesey show.

Noden wobbled Wenman early on but the Whittlesey fighter showed his toughness to keep moving forward and landed a lot of heavy shots of his own.

Noden throughout was too busy looking for a fight-ending shot while Wenman’s workrate essentially saw him take the decision.

The last contest saw home heavyweight Salvatorie Genovese mathed with Tom Maddison, also from Bedford’s S&K Boxing Academy .

Maddison was the taller boxer and held the centre of the ring from the first bell and landed some very tidy blows which looked to worry Genovese.

Kamil Tarnawski with coach Artur Tomasevic.

However, in the second round Genovese upped his game. He took the fight to Maddison and he banged in some heavy shots which resulted in Maddison taking two standing eight counts. That swung the points verdict the home fighter’s way.

Earlier in the evening 12 year-old Presley Riley made his junior debut for the club against Quentin Doran from March ABC and was pipped on points .

Two of the Whittlesey club’s youngest members appeared in their first skills bouts and made a good impression. They were 10 year-old Michael Donohue against Tom Willetts from Attleborough and 12 year-old Josh Moulding against a very tough Ethan Smith from Ernie’s Gym, Chatteris.

Peterborough Police ABC also had two youngsters appear in skills bouts and they also caught the eye.

Lucky Raja (11) coped admirably against a taller fighter from Thetford Town Boxing Club then Alisher Raja (13) used his boxing skills well to fend off aggressive Sonny McElliott from March ABC.

n Peterborough Police prospect Kamil Tarnawski (19) from Paston boxed at Norwich at the weekend and, according to coach Chris Baker, gained an ‘awesome’ points win.

He boxed 7ft tall opponent Tommy Nixon from the Norwich Lads Club at the Norwich Lads show in an 83kg contest in what was his first bout of the season.

And he boxed perfectly to instruction, keeping the pressure on with quality inside combination punching and switching the attack from body to head.