SATURDAY FIGHT NIGHT: Gill keeps on winning

Jordan Gill had little trouble in extending his unbeaten record to 20 fights on Saturday night.

The 23 year-old featherweight from Chatteris kept busy while he waits for a British title shot with a six-rounder on the big Tony Bellew v David Haye bill at the O2 Arena in London.

He boxed 28 year-old Carl McDonald from Dublin and cruised to a comfortable points win. He was too quick and too clever for the Irishman and won every round for 60-54 majority.

Late substitute McDonald was having only his fifth fight.